When a corrections deputy found an inmate hanged by his neck from a sheet, the deputy didn't check for a pulse or attempt to get him down.
Corrections Deputy Mark DeHart also lied to investigators about it, according to an internal affairs investigation from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
James Palmucci died in his jail cell on Oct. 26, the morning his criminal arraignment was scheduled.
DeHart initially told investigators that he attempted to lift Palmucci and could not due to his size, and that he touched the sheet and Palmucci’s cheek.
But video surveillance shows otherwise.
The video shows that DeHart took three steps into the cell, leaned forward, then turned around and walked away at an unhurried pace, according to the investigation. At no time does it appear on video that DeHart reached toward the inmate or touched the sheets, like he said he did. He was only in the cell for about 1.25 seconds, the investigation states.
According to jail policy, in the event of an inmate suicide, the first responder should "immediately determine if lifesaving intervention, such as CPR, is appropriate."
DeHart said that after he left the cell, he called for the pod to lock down, went back to the officer’s desk in the pod, retrieved gloves, and checked to see if there was a cut-down tool in the officer’s desk. He couldn’t find one, then he turned off the TV. By then, responding officers came to the unit and he unlocked the door.
A supervisor told DeHart and other deputies to take Palmucci down from his noose. Three deputies moved him outside of the cell in order to perform CPR more effectively. DeHart said he was injured while moving Palmucci, and removed himself from the area.
The video surveillance shows an apparent lack of a sense of urgency from DeHart, according to the investigation.
“I observed CDFC DeHart walking down prior to discovering inmate Palmucci, and he used the same walk to go back to the desk after discovery, and then the group of responding deputies also walked down to the cell at the same pace,” Sgt. Terry Cochran wrote in the report.
One of the jail’s mental health counselors said that the pod officers were calling the inmates “chomos,” which is a derogatory slang term for inmate sex offenders. Palmucci was arrested on 83 charges after a month-long investigation that revealed he allegedly committed obscene sexual crimes involving multiple children.
The counselor also reported that pod officers said the inmate “got what he deserved” and announced to the pod that if you didn’t have visitors, then “nobody loves you.”
DeHart denied these comments. But he admitted that he drew a “frown face” on the white board the day that Palmucci died. He said he did that to draw attention to the board that has information for the inmates, and he wrote it to accompany a note that said there would be no visitations that day.
Charges of “untruthfulness” and “violation of official procedures or directives (endangering persons or property)” were sustained in the internal affairs investigation on DeHart. But DeHart’s appointment was ultimately withdrawn because he exhausted his time off, which he took after he was notified that there would be an investigation.
DeHart was investigated in relation to another inmate’s suicide over two years ago.
David Griggs died by suicide on Sept. 26, 2018. The inmate was found unresponsive with a piece of material tied around his neck in a lockdown pod at the Charlotte County jail. According to an internal affairs investigation, DeHart and another deputy were in the H Pod that day, and the documented head count times were “inconsistent with observations on the video surveillance.”
Although DeHart was determined to have violated official procedures or directives, the case was closed and designated as an “exonerated policy failure.”
The jail’s policies were altered after his failure to properly conduct security checks.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to additional questions from The Daily Sun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.