A high-speed chase ensued from Charlotte County up to Sarasota County on Monday after a man allegedly tried to run over a deputy with his car.
Around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a silver Chevy Impala slam its brakes on South McCall Road hard enough to cause the tires to squeal and smoke, CCSO said.
The driver then ran a red light and the CCSO deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, according to CCSO. The deputy tried to catch up, and the driver allegedly sped down Shadow Lane, which is a dead-end road.
The car stopped at the last house on the end of the road, and the driver side door opened, the deputy said. The deputy drew his gun and told the driver to turn off the vehicle and show his hands, according to CCSO.
As the deputy stood in the driveway with his gun, the driver revved the engine and accelerated toward the deputy, CCSO said. The deputy jumped out of the way to avoid being run over, and the car missed him by less than one foot, according to a report.
The car drove through a ditch and sped away, and backup was called in, deputies reported.
Deputies found the Chevy Impala on Drury Lane, approached it with their firearms and told the driver to turn off the vehicle. The driver allegedly drove toward a CCSO patrol car, which a deputy moved to avoid being struck by the Impala, the deputies said.
The driver sped off, and a high speed chase ensued down South McCall Road, toward the Sarasota County line. At some point, the passenger side rear tire completely tore off the rim of the Impala, deputies said.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined the pursuit as it crossed county lines, and the vehicle lost control on Old Englewood Road and went into a spin. The car struck a residence damaging the wall, garage and a small tree in the front yard.
Sarasota and Charlotte County deputies surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn.
The driver, Julian A. Fernandez, 24, exited the vehicle smelling of alcohol, deputies reported.
Deputies found over 20 grams of marijuana inside the car, they reported. The passenger, Hannah M. Flammingan, 24, is not facing any charges.
Fernandez, of North Fort Myers, was medically cleared at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He refused to perform a field sobriety test and allegedly asked, “why, because I am drunk?” He also refused to provide a breath sample, saying he doesn’t care because his license is already suspended, according to reports.
He was arrested by SCSO on charges of possession of marijuana over 20 grams, reckless driving first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI damage to property or person of another, aggravated assault on an officer, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, and driving without license revoked habitual offender.
Fernandez was transferred from the Sarasota County jail to the Charlotte County jail on Wednesday. He is being held without bond. His criminal history includes charges of burglary, possession, theft, fraud and resisting an officer without violence.
