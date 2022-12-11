Florida State Capitol

The Florida State Capitol is in Tallahassee, Florida.

 FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

TALLAHASSEE — With Florida lawmakers poised to start a special legislative session, a financial-ratings agency issued a report Thursday that warned about the possibility of additional insolvencies of property insurers and said long-term changes are needed in the state’s troubled insurance market.

The AM Best report pointed to issues such as the market’s heavy reliance on Florida-based insurers, which it said have “weaker balance sheets than the larger national carriers and are overly dependent on reinsurance for balance sheet protection/short-term capital.”


