PUNTA GORDA -- Two men were arrested for allegedly leading a campaign of harassment against both of their ex-girlfriends, according to authorities.
Deputies allege that the two suspects were part of a four-man group that broke the windows of two cars in two separate incidents in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.
Chrystian Lamar Gagnon and Chandler Lavon Allen, both 19, have been charged by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office with one count each of aggravated stalking and criminal mischief.
The arrest report for both suspects alleges that the investigation into them began on Aug. 30. A woman had contacted CCSO to report vandalism done to her car the previous night.
The woman provided video surveillance for the outside of her home; the footage appears to show 4 men throwing at a vehicle until the back window is smashed out, then one of them hits the driver side taillight with a baseball bat.
The woman alleged that Gagnon, her ex-boyfriend, was involved due to a previous encounter with him.
The complainant also told deputies that a friend of hers reported a similar incident that same night. Deputies interviewed the second complainant, who alleged that she heard a "loud bang" while she was watching a movie. When she went outside the next morning, she discovered that her car had the back window smashed and a tire slashed.
According to the arrest report, the responding deputy noticed "red paint transfer" on the first vehicle near where the window had been smashed.
The deputy then learned that Punta Gorda Police Department had stopped a vehicle similar connected to the incident. The stop included Gagnon, Allen and two other men. The deputy found an address for Allen on Riverfront Drive, where he located the car belonging to Gagnon.
The deputy alleges in the arrest report that inside the car, in plain view, was a "small red baseball bat with red chipped paint on it" — which appeared to match the red paint transfer from the complainant's car.
When the deputy attempted to contact residents at the home, according to the report, no one answered the door. The deputy then tried to look through the windows of Gagnon's car for identifying items; at that point, the car alarm activated on the vehicle.
"(The deputy) attempted contact at the front door again and as he went to knock on the door again, the car alarm turned off, as if someone inside was aware of where he was," the report read.
Both women went into more detail about the harassment campaign when they met to provide a statement to deputies on Sept. 2.
Earlier on Aug. 29, the first complainant said that she and another friend had a public encounter with Gagnon with Allen and another man present.
Gagnon began insulting and degrading her, which she responded to by splashing water in his face. At that point, he allegedly picked up a rock and acted as though he was going to throw it at her. The woman left the scene, but said that she received text messages from Gagnon threatening to kill her.
After the Aug. 29 vandalisms, both women said that they began receiving threatening phone calls from Gagnon and Allen. The second complainant specifically reported hearing Allen's voice on the phone asking her "how her tire was before threatening to slash another tire."
Both women also reported that the men followed them to their workplace and send them messages over social media.
Gagnon and Allen were later arrested and brought to Charlotte County Jail. Gagnon was released on Sunday on $16,000 total bond; Allen was still held on the same amount as of Monday morning. Both men are scheduled to return to court on Oct. 10.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.