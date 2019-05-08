MSB Used Auto Parts in Punta Gorda has some cleaning up to do to, according to a report from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
The junkyard received a warning letter in April from the DEP related to several possible violations noted during an inspection in February.
The complaint inspection was conducted by the DEP and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, after FWC received a complaint alleging “the facility is allowing vehicles to leak hazardous materials, and that a puddle of gasoline can be found on the property,” according to the report.
Violations included the release of used oil, petroleum, and antifreeze discharges into the environment.
To correct the violation, the report states, “Releases of petroleum and vehicular fluids must be cleaned up. Any soils removed must be tested to determine if they exhibit any characteristics of hazardous waste.”
The report also states there were holes in the secondary containment holding used oil. The secondary containment units must be capable of holding 110% of the volume of the largest tank within the containment area. The DEP stated the facility must provide documentation that all containers and tanks collecting or storing used oil are managed within proper secondary containment.
A third pending violation stated the facility was using an unregistered waste tire collector to remove waste tires from the site, with no records being kept on the quantity of tires being hauled. Anyone contracting with a waste tire collector for the transportation of more than 25 waste tires per month must maintain records and make them available for review by the department or law enforcement officers.
The facility is owned by Chuck’s U-Pull, and the president and vice president are Mohamad Zalikha and Mary Ellen Zalikha, who have owned the company since May 2013. They could not be reached for comment.
Dee Ann Miller, a spokesperson for the DEP, said the facility had contacted the department, and a meeting was scheduled for late May.
“An environmental assessment of the site will be required which will identify the extent of any contamination and inform any necessary cleanup actions by the responsible party,” she said.
