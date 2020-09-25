Punta Gorda has been named the second-oldest city in the United States, in terms of the age of its residents.
The median age of Punta Gorda residents is 59.8, according to a new analysis of the top 20 oldest cities by Coventry Direct.
The only city in the U.S. older than Punta Gorda is The Villages, a Census-designated retirement community in Central Florida, whose median age is 67.5.
The second- and third-oldest cities are also in Florida: Homosassa Springs and Vero Beach. Sebring took seventh place, Sarasota eighth and Naples 10th. The first non-Florida city in the ranking is Prescott, Arizona, at fifth place with a median age of 54.4.
The report was created by using Census data across 50 major U.S. cities to analyze the population age ratios and median ages of those residents.
Also reported was a list of the 20 youngest cities — none of which are in Florida.
The youngest is Provo, Utah, with a median age of 25. Provo’s residents consists largely of college students at Brigham Young University and the families of students and staff.
The second youngest is Logan, Utah, with a median age of 25.8.
The analysis reports that young people are moving inland, while older people are moving toward coastal areas, especially in Southern locations like Punta Gorda.
