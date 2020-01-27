After firing his pistol four times at a man outside Over the Bridge Nightclub in Port Charlotte, Kevin Laguerre allegedly stood over his body and shouted, “Y’all thought I was playin’!”
In the ensuing chaos in the parking lot on Kings Highway early Saturday morning, Laguerre jumped into a car reportedly driven by his girlfriend, Kyrsha Taylor. They collided with another vehicle before driving away to Sarasota, according to a newly released report from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Laguerre, 27, of 21200 block of Coulton Ave., Port Charlotte, has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody at the Charlotte County Jail. On Monday, his bond was set at $1 million. Taylor, 24, of the 21300 block of Coulton Ave., is charged with accessory after the fact, a second-degree felony, for being the one to assist “in the rapid transit to get her boyfriend out of town after he murdered another male.” Her bond was set at $500,000.
Cops received the call around 1:45 a.m. and found the victim with one gunshot wound near his right eyebrow, two additional wounds on his forehead, and an entry wound on his right chest and shoulder area. His death was ruled a homicide.
Witnesses told law enforcement they saw the suspect and victim fighting in the parking lot of the bar, and Laguerre allegedly shouted, “You think I’m playing?! I’ll shoot you!”
Two women were also attacking the victim, according to one witness, and one of them appeared to be attempting to detain the victim long enough for Laguerre to get his gun from a car. Laguerre reportedly fired approximately four times, according to an arrest affidavit.
The victim is described as a black male in his mid-30s, but his family has requested his identity be withheld under Marsy’s Law, according to Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Claudette Bennett. Deputies attempted CPR, but he was declared deceased at the scene.
Laguerre was identified as the alleged shooter via a Crime Stoppers tip, and his Facebook profile appeared to match the description provided by witnesses, according to the arrest affidavit. His profile photo showed him holding a gun in each hand, one of which is a Glock 9mm, with a laser sight on the face of it. A similar style laser piece was located by crime scene technicians at the scene, the affidavit stated.
Around 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Laguerre called Charlotte County dispatch, stating he had information about the shooting investigation. He refused to meet in person but stated he was getting ready to leave the bar when the victim was antagonizing him after taking his driver’s license.
Video obtained from a nearby business contradicted his statements that he did not swing or hit the victim, according to the affidavit.
Both Laguerre and Taylor were on the phone during the call and reportedly stated they were a couple hours away in Sarasota or Tampa.
They eventually both gave statements to detectives and were arrested early Sunday. Both have arraignments scheduled for March 2 at 9 a.m. at the Charlotte County Justice Center.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com^p
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.