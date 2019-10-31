The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating the possible attempted abduction of a middle school girl Tuesday.
Deputies responded to the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition at 8:34 a.m. in regard to a suspicious vehicle.
According to the incident report, the girl was walking down Kenesaw Street toward Castlerock Lane on the way to Murdock Middle School when she was stopped by a man in a maroon SUV. He asked how much farther she had to go and then asked her to get into his vehicle.
When she told him no, he seemed upset by it, so she ran away, back toward the Homeless Coalition, according to the report.
The girl described the man as a white male with dirty blond hair and a clean shaven face. He was reportedly "chubby" and wore a baseball cap and a collared white shirt with tan stripes.
Another witness observed the incident while standing in the parking lot of the Homeless Coalition. He said the vehicle, a 2007-2009 Jeep Liberty SUV had been circling the area since 6:30 a.m.
The witness began walking up to the vehicle as the driver spoke with the girl to make sure everything was OK. The driver reportedly looked at him through the side mirror and then sped off toward Castlerock Lane "as if he was in a hurry," according to the incident report.
CCSO Spokesperson Skip Conroy said the agency is continuing to investigate and has had some leads.
"Certainly the actions of the person we are looking for causes concern," he said. "As for charges, that would be decided as the investigation continues to unfold."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 941-639-2101.
