A tattooed skateboarder who vandalized a local Catholic church was arrested Thursday thanks to members of the community who helped the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office identify the suspect.
Clayton M. Lynch, 31, of the 2100 block of Easy Street, Port Charlotte, was arrested on a felony charge of criminal mischief to a church synagogue, mosque or religious article.
He was taken to the Charlotte County Jail, where he was held without bond.
On June 3, the Sheriff's Office asked the community for help in identifying the suspect who was captured on surveillance video committing skateboard-related vandalism on May 31. The skateboarder with a large back tattoo and upper chest tattoo caused approximately $3,500 in damage.
