PORT CHARLOTTE — An unlicensed contractor was arrested for performing work on a Port Charlotte home without proper certification and taking thousands of dollars from the homeowner, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Timothy Richard Bauer, 40, of Orange Street N.E., was arrested Thursday and charged with engaging in a contracting business without certification and grand theft for accepting $6,666 in payment for the work which had to be removed and redone at the owner’s expense, a report stated.
The victim hired Bauer, owner of Bauer’s Renovations, in May 2020 to build a lanai for her condominium on Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.
Bauer told the homeowner he would obtain a county permit and everything would be inspected and up to code. He began the work in June 2020 and completed it around the end of August 2020.
At that time, the homeowner had paid Bauer $6,666 for the work with more to be paid upon final inspection by the county.
When asked about the date for the final inspection, Bauer admitted he did not pull any of the permits for the work.
The victim learned Bauer was not licensed after contacting the Charlotte County Building Department, which then began investigating Bauer.
When investigators made contact with Bauer, he admitted to doing the work without a license, but said he wanted to make it right for the victim by getting the proper permits and inspections.
Bauer met with county investigators again and brought a licensed contractor with him. Bauer said the licensed contractor was going to pull the permit necessary so the work could be inspected and in compliance with county rules.
Necessary documents were never filed and the permit was never granted.
By August 2021, the victim had hired a new licensed contractor to fix the work done by Bauer. She told detectives she would have to pay $9,722 for everything to be done properly and up to code.
CCSO reported that Bauer never returned the money he took from the victim for the work.
