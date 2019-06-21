By BETSY CALVERT
Staff Writer
Animal experts lined up to praise local reptile breeder Ty Park, as his lawyer navigated the county’s rules to open a zoo on Bermont Road.
Charlotte County Board Zoning Board of Appeals voted 3-0 to grant Park a special exception. That approval allows him to keep doing what he has been doing since 2014, which is breeding reptiles for sale to pet stores. It also allows him to expand operations on his 12 acres to include space for public exhibits and programming.
In short, his facility is becoming a small zoo.
Fans of Park described him as an inspiring educator who has advanced the field of reptile care and conservation.
“Mr. Park’s dedication to the capture and care of reptiles is unwavering,” said Dr. Sean Perry, a veterinarian from Louisiana who specializes in exotic animals. “Not only will this zoo bring both jobs and revenue to the county, it will become a world class conservation center for endangered reptiles.”
Perry told the board that the facility is important beyond its local setting and will “educate and inspire future generations.”
One neighbor, however, is less than thrilled about a zoo opening up next door. Laura Tefft described finding a five-foot long lizard on her 20-acre ranch.
“A major concern is that these cages, as they exist, do not seem to keep them in ... They seem to get to our home, and we’re not the only ones in the neighborhood,” she said.
No other neighbors or critics spoke at the hearing. Board members said they were satisfied with the description of Park’s caging plans. Some of the animals will be tagged.
Park’s lawyer, Michael Haymans, explained that Park will only be keeping animals considered safe by state and federal agencies. That means nothing venomous or big enough to attack a human. He keeps iguanas, lizards, snakes, frogs and turtles. He plans to add exotic birds.
Park promised to phase out one large lizard species that has gotten bad publicity — the tegu. Tegu are the newest invasive species in the southern United States, growing up to four feet and eating alligator eggs.
“They are voracious, omnivorous predatory lizards that can live in a variety of habitats,” Lee Fitzgerald, a professor at Texas A&M University, told a British newspaper, The Telegraph, last year.
In response to this environmental threat, Park will unload his inventory of some 130 tegu, worth an estimated $130,000. He will keep two males for exhibits and no females.
Park did not speak at the zoning board hearing, and he did not answer requests for an interview. His Facebook page, however, shows his involvement in the community, in particular, with an annual event called Iguana Fest at his property.
He wrote on his Facebook page: “In the future, my hope is that we treat reptiles found in the wild with the respect and DISTANCE they deserve and continue to give our multi-generationally bred and kept reptiles with the respect and CLOSENESS that they deserve.”
Zoning Board member Steve Vieira explained his decision.
“I see the obvious benefit to education and tourism, and I recognize the real concerns of the applicant’s neighbors,” he said. “But I also see there’a real willingness on the part of the applicant to cooperate ... I think it’s a good addition to Charlotte County.”
Board Chairman William Abbattematteo said Park’s contributions to science and public education are laudable, but not part of the board’s decision.
“Everything else is nice to hear about, but it’s not within our purview,” he said.
Rather, he said, Park’s plans will not endanger the public and will fit in with the agricultural setting.
Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com
