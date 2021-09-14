Avery is a puppy at the Rescue Garage in North Port that could use a nice forever home. The nonprofit foster and adoption shelter is having a fundraising dart tournament Saturday at the Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail No. 111, Punta Gorda.
NORTH PORT — For Chez McCoy, the mission of her Rescue Garage for vulnerable dogs is fairly simple, if you follow the four R's:
Rescue, rehabilitate, retrain, re-home.
The local, grass-roots nonprofit, headquartered in North Port, is set up as a portal where "at-risk" dogs come in at one end and find a forever home at the other — or at least stable foster home. The group will "provide educational tools and support, community outreach programs, and advocate on behalf of stable pet ownership and animal welfare issues," according to its mission statement at www.rescuegarage.org.
The organization started off focusing on Belgian malinois, a working breed of shepherd dog, and was named "Chez Malinois," meaning "House of Malinois." But the focus broadened to other breeds of working dogs that need help, and then to all dogs and now even cats.
To help on their mission, Rescue Garage is hosting a "Darts 4 Dogs" fundraiser at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Tickets are $20 per person or $75 for a four person team. Onsite registration begins at 5 p.m. There will be door prizes, raffles and more.
"Space is limited and we are closely monitoring the COVID situation ... we are encouraging everyone to wear a mask and continue social distancing per current CDC guidelines," said Chez McCoy, founder of the organization.
