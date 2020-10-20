The annual Franz Ross YMCA Trunk-or-Treat event will be held on on Friday, Oct. 30, but it will look a little different this year.
To make this event as safe as possible, organizers are requiring attendees to reserve tickets online for three available time slots. You can do this by going to:
This year's events will feature safe Trunk-or-Treating and many fun activities including food trucks, community vendors and a haunted trail ($1 per person, cash only).
"We are limiting capacity through online ticket reservation to promote the safety of our guests," said YMCA Program Director Jordan Jensen. "We couldn't be more excited to bring back the spooky fun again this year."
Volunteers are needed for those who would like to assist.
"Right now, we are in search of community members willing to come out and decorate their trunks," Jensen said. "Anybody who wants to help can email me their name and number and we will add them to our list."
Jensen said each time slot has been capped to 200 people. Masks are required and staff will be and enforcing social distancing.
If you are interested in helping out with safety enforcement and traffic control, or you'd like to be a haunted trail actor, send an email to jjensen@skyymca.org.
Franz Ross YMCA is located at 19333 Quesada Ave. in Port Charlotte.
For more information, call 941-629-9622.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.