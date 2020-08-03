Punta Gorda resident Tim Ritchie was going to use photos like this of Mosaic Fertliizer LLC’s phosphogypsum stack on Bartow to show what he considered to be toxic pollution by the global mining and manufacturing company. The walls of the towering gypstack are at the top of the photo and the various settling areas are at the lower half, some very dark waters, some green. But Ritchie decided to drop his petition due to a threat that he would have to pay Mosaic’s legal bills.