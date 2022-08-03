PORT CHARLOTTE — Two legal petitions have been filed to block a 125-foot cell tower in a neighborhood near Peachland Boulevard.
The two writs of certiorari request the local civil court to review, and potentially reverse, a June 8 County Board of Zoning Appeals decision.
That decision was to allow a special exception for the new 5G tower to be built next to FaithLife Church, 21090 Iliade Ave., Port Charlotte, on a lot owned by the church.
The area is zoned for single-family residential.
On July 14 and then July 15, the writs were filed against tower builder Tillman Infrastructure, FaithLife and Charlotte County for the local civil court system to review the BZA decision.
As of Wednesday, no court dates had been set, according to court documents.
Neighbors in the area filed one petition. The other was filed by SBA Towers, owners of a 90-foot cell tower less than a mile away on Viscaya Drive.
"We the local community have petitioned against the zoning exception of a 125-foot communications tower," neighbor Paul Haber told The Daily Sun Tuesday. "The property the exception was approved for is residentially zoned. The zoning code specifically notes that only a 50-foot tower is allowed."
County code states that a "telecommunications facility, greater than 50 feet in height” can be allowed if approved as a special exception by the BZA.
Heber said that they were able to gather 156 signatures on the petition, as well as phone calls and emails to say no to the new tower special exception.
"The zoning appeals board voted to allow for the zoning exception," he said. "Many of the local community gave comments to the BZA with legitimate protest."
County Communications Manager Brian Gleason declined to comment on the potential litigation.
Tillman Infrastructure's representative, local attorney Geri Waksler, also declined comment.
SBA and Faith Life Church representatives could not be reached for comment.
At the June 8 BZA meeting, residents asked why the 90-foot tower couldn't be modified on Viscaya.
Waksler told the board that the tower is not adaptable for the 5G modifications.
When the Viscaya tower was approved by the county, the motion did not allow exterior antennas to be placed on the tower, which are required for 5G upgrades.
SBA Tower, LLC, representative, attorney Melissa Murrin, told the BZA the company was in the process of filing documentation to allow for external antennas.
"Even after the SBA attorney gave notice to the board as to conflict regarding current codes and regulations that would provide SBA a substantial argument to at least put a stay on the decision of Tillmans tower, the majority of the BZA members voted for the exception despite the obvious conflicts," Heber told The Daily Sun.
"We the common sense of the community have residential zoning codes for a reason," Heber added. "This is not a fence variance or a shed variance, it’s a 125-foot commercial entity that does not belong on a residentially zoned property in the middle of a residential community."
Neighbors are concerned about the height of the tower, as well as potential noise and exposure to radio frequency waves.
On its website, the Federal Communications Commission does state biological effects can result from heating of tissue from radiofrequency energy.
The FCC states exposure to very high levels of RF radiation can be harmful due to the ability of RF energy to heat biological tissue rapidly, as noted on the FCC’s Frequently Asked Questions webpage.
It states the commission’s use of “radiation” does not mean “radioactive,” but often that there is a presence of electromagnetic, or RF, energy.
As a result, in 1996, FCC established what the government considered safe levels of RF energy, allowing a max exposure of around 580 microwatts per square centimeter.
At the June 8 meeting, Waksler informed the board that the tower will comply with FCC regulations regarding RF energy, adding the tower will not have a noise or light impact on the residents.
Neighbor Liz O'Connell also spoke out against the BZA decision.
"We do think we were ignored by our officials and in a really big way," O'Connell told The Daily Sun. "It's very important that we in this community pay attention to these tower companies so they don't just pop up everywhere when one already exists and can be upgraded."
