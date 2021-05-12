The national home company D.R. Horton Inc. is proposing to build 66 single-family homes in a cluster development on 20 acres east of Loveland Boulevard.
Just across I-75 from this location, another developer from Utah got approval Tuesday from Charlotte County commissioners to rezone 2.6 acres from residential estate to residential multi-family at 2440 and 2450 Luther Road for up to 14 dwelling units. The style would be one-story duplexes. The area only allows 13 units, so the developer would have to buy one density unit from another property owner.
On Monday, the Planning and Zoning Advisory Board voted unanimously to recommend the Loveland project to commissioners, who will review the proposal on June 22. This project is called Peace River Landings.
The cluster-style layout means lots are smaller than allowed but the developer must maintain the same density.
The land on Loveland actually allows up to 200 homes, but property owner Phoenix Harbor Cove Inc., is giving that up. They received approval Tuesday from commissioners to remove the right to build another 133 homes. They can now sell those so called "density units" to another developer that gets approval to build more than zoning allows on a different piece of property.
Todd Rebol of Banks Engineering said D.R. Horton wants to start building their project at this site this late summer or early fall, if they get approval from commissioners in June.
