Punta Gorda City Council members all agreed they can't put off a large property tax increase any longer.
Some residents voiced disapproval at the council's last meeting of the summer Wednesday.
The council voted unanimously to adopt a millage rate increase that would result in full-time residents paying 16.8% more next year in property taxes. The last time such a large increase was passed was in 2013 at 18%.
This new adoption is not final until the city holds two public hearings in September, the first on Sept. 8, 5:01 p.m. in the council chambers on Marion Avenue.
With no millage increase, a $300,000 home of a full-time resident who has filed for a homestead exemption, would increase by $14 due to a likely 1.4% increase in assessed value. State law allows homesteaded property to increase in assessed value by only 1.4% this year.
Part-time residents or commercial and industrial property can only increase 10% in value, Charlotte County Property Appraiser Paul Polk reminded the audience. The full assessed values hit, with associated higher taxes, when property changes hands or there is new construction.
With the proposed millage increase, taxes on a $300,000 homesteaded residential property would increase by $146, or from $858 to $1,004. Homesteaded property owners can deduct $50,000 from their property assessment.
The official millage is proposed to increase from 3.4337 to 3.95 per $1,000 of valuation.
City Manager Greg Murray told the council and public that the increase is necessary after years of minimal new hiring. The city laid off staff following the 2007 recession and has seen a 27% population increase since the 2010 census.
Without an increase, Murray said, the city will have to drain its savings and cut services.
"This isn't so we can expand the budget," he said. "It's done so we can have the staffing to maintain what we have."
His explanation did not persuade everyone.
"Apparently the city manager and city council members have forgotten that the majority of residents are retirees, most of whom are living on fixed incomes," said Bob Fritz of Burnt Store Isles. "The city manager and city council used to be proud of keeping the millage rate steady, but apparently fiscal responsibility has left the building."
As an example, Fritz criticized the council for agreeing to up the city's payments to the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center from $8,500 a year starting 20 years ago, to $15,000. When CHEC came asking for more money, Fritz said, "You should have said sorry, we have our own financial problems."
Punta Gorda Isles resident Tom Weekes said he already pays $9,000 in various local taxes.
If the rate goes higher, he said, "We're going to be forced to move after 20 years."
The council members took turns agreeing that the tax rate increase was necessary.
"We're stretched about as thin as a rubber band gets," said Council Member Debby Carey.
Council Member Nancy Prafke said residents unfairly pressure the city to avoid tax increases, telling her they think they can't control other property taxes such as for education and the county.
Punta Gorda will drop from second lowest in the region to third lowest with the new tax rate, city charts suggest, with Naples and Bonita Springs lower.
After this large increase, the council must make more progress increasing the commercial tax base and annexing new land into the city, members Jaha Cummings and John Miller both said.
The proposed budget for fiscal 2022 is about $26 million. Murray presented a five-year plan that entails hiring nine new firefighter/medical technicians, a building inspector and more staff in facilities and road maintenance, police, parks and grounds as well as more administrative staff.
Other increases include the need to retain employees by providing a higher match to employee retirement savings, Finance Director Kristin Simeone said.
