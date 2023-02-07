Leah Valenti takes the oath of office from Florida House Majority Leader Grant, son Rocco

Leah Valenti takes the oath of office from Florida House Majority Leader Michael Grant, while her son, Rocco, looks on.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — New Supervisor of Elections Leah Valenti has returned to a building where she once worked.

“As it would turn out, my office for 10 years was in the historic courthouse when I served as district director for former Congressman Thomas Rooney,” she said. “I shared the building with then-Supervisor Paul Stamoulis. This building holds a very special place and I am honored to be back here in a part of the county’s history.”


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments