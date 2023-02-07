PUNTA GORDA — New Supervisor of Elections Leah Valenti has returned to a building where she once worked.
“As it would turn out, my office for 10 years was in the historic courthouse when I served as district director for former Congressman Thomas Rooney,” she said. “I shared the building with then-Supervisor Paul Stamoulis. This building holds a very special place and I am honored to be back here in a part of the county’s history.”
Stamoulis resigned in early December due to health reasons, with two years remaining in his term. Valenti, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, was sworn into office on Jan. 31. She shared her thoughts with The Daily Sun.
Did you grow up in Charlotte County?
While I grew up in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., I have called Southwest Florida my home for 19 years. I moved to Charlotte County in 2012 with my son Rocco, now in the seventh grade. I have worked here since 2006.
I have served on numerous boards...such as United Way of Charlotte County and Charlotte County Homeless Coalition Foundation. I am a proud graduate of the Charlotte County Leadership program where I served as president of the class of 2012. I have also served on Punta Gorda and Charlotte chambers of commerce’s Government Affairs boards, working with community stakeholders to discuss vital issues surrounding Charlotte County.
When not working, my son Rocco, significant other Kevin Doheny and I enjoy golf and the beautiful Southwest Florida beaches.
What, if any, changes will you be bringing to your office?
Florida as a whole has been on the front foot of election integrity efforts over the past several years, and this office has done an excellent job in making sure Charlotte County resident have supreme confidence and trust in our elections locally. Like all successful operations, though, we must constantly evaluate the job we are doing and find ways to do it better or more efficiently for taxpayers. Throughout my time as supervisor, residents can count on me to build on our successes and look for ways to continue to improve the services we provide.
What would you like to tell the voters of Charlotte County, and will you be having a meet and greet with residents and/or community groups?
I would first say that I recognize how important this position is to the foundation of our county’s democratic process and how vital it is we have a Supervisor of Elections office that meets the needs and expectations of residents. I will be out in the community throughout my time to help educate residents on the electoral process, voting opportunities, and all the work our office is doing — and will continue to do — to make sure we have free, fair, safe, and secure elections for generations to come.
My office and I will be continuing with different outreach programs in the community and I look forward to connecting with voters as their Supervisor of Elections.
Valenti said she was “honored that Gov. DeSantis has placed his trust in me,” and said she is humbled to be serving “the community that I love and has meant so much to me and my son for so long.”
“Now, we get to work and hit the ground running with our amazing team at the Supervisor of Elections office to protect the integrity of our election’s process.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.