PUNTA GORDA — Lifting their arms slowly, in careful, deliberate motions, dozens of residents promoted positive energy Saturday morning.
April 27 was World Tai Chi and Qi Gong day, where on the last Saturday of April at 10 a.m., thousands of people around the globe joined together to do Tai Chi.
The Peace River Tai Chi/Qi Gong group hosted their own event at Gilchrist Park Saturday, teaching dozens of residents the basics of a thousand-year practice. Through gentle, flowing movements, they aligned their posture, adjusted their breath and cleared their mind.
Though Tai Chi is a martial art, the Peace River Tai Chi/Qi Gong group uses the practice to meditate and move.
“There’s so many health benefits,” said Mary Cel Curtis, one of the instructors for the group. “It improves balance and brain health.” She’s been doing the martial art for roughly 10 years now.
“Every movement has a purpose,” she said.
The practice can even be considered a preventive form of medicine by opening up more neural pathways in the brain, according to Annette Franks, who’s been teaching Tai Chi for over 30 years.
But Curtis said the best part of the practice is that it relieves stress.
“No matter your condition, it makes you feel better,” said Jill Leggio, a student who has been practicing for over two years.
Want to try a session? The Peace River Tai Chi/Qi Gong practitioners host a free class every Saturday in Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda at 9:30 a.m. Find them near the gazebo, rain or shine.
