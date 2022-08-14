PORT CHARLOTTE — Some Port Charlotte residents are concerned about future construction at Port Charlotte Beach Park on Harbor Boulevard.
"There are 87 people from all around this community who have reached out to say they are very upset," resident Lynn Saboe said.
"Many are very concerned that citizens’ voices have not been heard, and that the money could be much better spent on improvements rather than expensive, unneeded replacements," she added.
The county is currently in the design phase for the beach park renovations, which include replacing both the recreation center and the pool.
The park is located at 4500 Harbor Blvd.
The county's goal is to expand the recreation center to better accommodate events, including large regatta events, according to project documents.
The total budget is estimated at around $10 million with design tentatively wrapping in April 2023.
A timeline for construction was not available.
Funding for the project comes from the county's 1% sales tax. The sales tax is collected on taxable purchases within the county to serve as funding for infrastructure projects.
"I’m not aware that that timing has been decided since we’re still in the design development phase," County Communications Manager Brian Gleason said. "The recreation center is a Tier 1 sales tax project. The pool replacement is a Tier 2 project, so that won’t begin until the money generated for Tier 1 projects has been achieved."
Saboe said one big worry is losing access to the pool during construction.
"The pool here for this community was in many cases the only opportunity for people to get out at all (during COVID-19) and it continues to be," she said. "There are people who come with various disabilities and it’s very accommodating to be able to help them get some exercise in one of the only environments they have."
One such activity is water aerobics, Saboe said.
"This pool is conducive for an older set of people doing the limited activities they can do which is primarily water aerobics," she said, admitting there are two lap swimming pools within 5 miles of their Harbor Boulevard neighborhood.
"They have two water aerobic classes every day that the beach park pool is open and they are always filled or close to being filled," she added. "This is an older community and the pool has helped saved people's lives."
Resident Richard Russell spoke against the construction project during public comments at a July 26 County Commission meeting.
"What we’ve got there already is quite adequate," he said. "To do anything larger is going do two things and one is to impact parking and drive people into the neighborhood by the park. It's going to impact our community, and what parking is there is not going to be increased for more than doubling the recreation building."
