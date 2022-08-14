Port Charlotte Beach Complex

Design plans are underway to renovate the Port Charlotte Beach Complex in Charlotte County.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PORT CHARLOTTE — Some Port Charlotte residents are concerned about future construction at Port Charlotte Beach Park on Harbor Boulevard.

“There are 87 people from all around this community who have reached out to say they are very upset,” resident Lynn Saboe said.


Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
1

Load comments