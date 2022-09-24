NORTH PORT — Kyle Krugsman loaded the 10th sandbag into the car Saturday at the back field behind the George Mullen Community Activity Center in North Port.
This is his first anticipated hurricane in Florida. He moved here from Atlanta.
"It's better to plan ahead," he said.
Julia Crapo lives in unincorporated Sarasota County bordering the Myakkahatchee Creek, near North Port. She wanted sandbags to help prevent any anticipated water from coming into her home.
"The Myakkahatchee Creek is already rising, I can see the level rising from my garage," she said. "I am hoping for the best."
Joan Wisell has had water come close to her Dorothy Avenue home in North Port. She loaded sand into a bag Saturday to help block any anticipated flood water from her home.
"I live on a small slope, and hope none of the water gets into my house," she said. "I'm praying for all of us."
Sandbags and sand are supplied by the city of North Port and are near the farthest field behind the George Mullen Community Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.
Sarasota County has set up self-serve sandbag stations that will be open noon to 6 p.m. Sunday:
• South County Fleet, 4571 State Road 776 (Englewood Road), Venice
• Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota
• Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota
Shovels and bags will be available. Limit 10 sandbags per vehicle.
Sandbag operations are also planned for from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. Changes in the weather could affect sandbag operation times, officials noted.
The city of Venice will open a sandbag station for residents from noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at Wellfield Park off Pinebrook Road. Shovels, bags and sand will be provided, though residents are urged to bring their own bags in case the supply runs out, and their own shovels to speed up the process. There’s a limit of 10 bags per household.
