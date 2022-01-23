Residents at the first water quality monitoring session came away pleased with Charlotte County's imminent action plan.
"I read the plan. I think it's a great plan," said resident Dennis Cafaro after the one-hour presentation by the county's first water quality management director, Brendan Moody.
"I'm not actually sure if this data is going to be used to fight with (Florida Department of Environmental Protection) or cooperate with DEP," he quipped.
About 30 people attended the first of three sessions Wednesday designed to educate about and capture resident ideas and reaction to the first water quality monitoring plan. The event was held in the evening at the Event Center in Punta Gorda.
The second session Thursday at the Ann and Chuck Dever Recreation Center in Englewood drew about 20 more people.
A third is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 26, also at the Event Center.
HOW, WHERE TO MONITOR
Hired just over a year ago, Moody has spent the past year meeting with local, state and federal officials as well as residents, while planning how and where to monitor water quality and how to pay for it.
Moody also said he spent a lot of time driving around the county, looking at the many canals and artificial waterbodies that convey Florida's swampy flow through neighborhoods and eventually into Charlotte Harbor. Other destinations, he said, include the Peace and Myakka rivers and Lemon Bay.
Testing should begin later in the year.
Urgency for water quality has been rising since the 2018 twin panic statewide as both red tide and blue green algae made waterfront living in Florida almost impossible.
Since then, Charlotte County has seen a historic overgrowth of filamentous algae in salt water settings, as well as historic loss in protective sea grass. It is also in the midst of another historic rush in mostly residential development.
As part of his presentation, Moody identified where water quality monitoring is currently ongoing in Charlotte County, and why it may not provide the information that the county needs to figure out where its main pollution is coming from.
Many agencies are already sampling in Charlotte Harbor and the Peace River, Moody said. Moody has set up a protocol for the county to start testing water flowing through inland areas, which are not currently monitored except by some citizen groups.
Moody's previous work experience is with the regulatory South Florida Water Management District on the state's east coast and around Lake Okeechobee. He told the audience he is designing the county's water sampling protocol so that the data will be officially accepted by state agencies.
He showed a long list of molecules and chemical properties that will likely be tested, but the focus is likely to be on what he called nutrients.
These are the fertilizer and septic system ingredients of phosphate and nitrogen that are linked to algae overgrowth.
Algae overgrowth is in turn linked to the death of marine animals and human health problems.
Moody said will also be testing for radioactive isotopes that are linked to the state's high phosphorus levels.
He also suggested each portion of the county has "obstacles" that need to be overcome.
West County residents Thursday evening pointed out how they viewed the portion of Lemon Bay south of the Tom Adams Bridge as a potential hot spot for pollution. In West County, tides tend to complicate addressing water quality and water testing, Moody said.
The county will be using DEP's asserted thresholds or levels at which pollutants are considered too high, Moody said. State agencies must follow minimum levels set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
MORE SUGGESTED TESTING
After the presentation, several residents, some with advanced degrees, asked Moody to add testing of sediment at the bottom of canals and the harbor. So-called benthic testing is the best way to identify pollution over time, said Cafaro. Moody said he would look into adding this as a testing protocol, which would be different than water sampling.
Al Mackie asked for evaluation of the county's wastewater treatment plant contributions.
Moody said in this county, that water is injected underground or treated and sent to golf courses or subdivision ponds. Moody said he had been concerned about those irrigation ponds, but now, the county is embarking on a costly plan to lower those nutrients from its waste water output.
"I'm quite happy to see this is finally getting underway," said resident Paul Roberts, holding up a local news article from 20 years ago in which the topic was discussed.
"What Brandon is doing is so terrific," said resident Coty Keller. "It's the building block of what we do in the future."
The big question, however, he said, is what will the county do with the information, once it's collected.
Link to webpage with report and testing map. https://bit.ly/3JtUcKc
Staff Writer Steve Reilly contributed to this story.
