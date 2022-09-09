PORT CHARLOTTE - After members of the public pleaded for Charlotte County officials to reduce property tax rates in a tentative budget Wednesday, commissioners vowed to take a closer look.
Budget and Administrative Services Director Gordon Burger will have to be involved to see where in the cuts could be made without compromising essential services to the county.
The commissioners approved the tentative budget tax rate of $6.30 per $1,000 assessed property value - a 6.3007 millage rate.
Burger provided examples of how the proposed tax rate would impact on homesteaded property.
A person whose dwelling is homesteaded is exempt from paying taxes on the first $50,000 of the property's assessed value.
Burger's PowerPoint presentation showed a home assessed at $100,000 would incur $489.79 in taxes; last year, the tax on $100,000 was $470.56.
A residential property assessed at $200,000 this year would pay $1,468.15 in taxes; last year, the tax was $1,411.68.
And a residential property assessed at $300,000 would be taxed $2,437.50; last year, the tax was $2,352.80.
The proposed 2022-23 budget totals $249,582,522, of which $186,335,554 is for the general fund, which includes the Board of County Commissioners and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, and $63,246,968 is earmarked for the capital projects fund.
During public comment, residents said the county should find ways to save taxpayers money.
Richard Russell said his family moved to the county a decade ago because it was a affordable, offered great services and had low taxes.
He said he wondered how budget decisions are made.
"We're somewhat disappointed that sometimes things are done in the pursuit of projects that suit a small group of people."
He said some companies each year try to spend all the money in their budget before the end of the year because if they don't, they wouldn't get the same amount in next year's budget.
"I look to you all to be prudent and to spend our tax dollars wisely and where they should be spent."
Dennis Hurtig told the commissioners he wanted them "to know how their decisions affect the population of Charlotte County."
Hurtig said his taxes this year will be going up $1,300.
He asked whether the county needed a $180 million reserve.
"If we don't need the money, are we unfairly taxing our citizenry?"
"Please lower the millage rate," Dave Kesselring said. "People are trying to pay for their housing and food, and every little bit will help."
Commissioner Joseph Tiseo seemed to take their lead.
"A dollar in the taxpayer's pocket is better than a dollar in the government's pocket," Tiseo said, drawing laughter.
Tiseo has asked Burger to provide options for budget cuts to be discussed at the next hearing.
"Taxpayers have supported us," Tiseo said, noting the board needed to look for ways to give money back.
"If we can't do it now, when are we ever going to do it?" he asked.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch asked commissioners not to be so hasty -- concerned of a natural disaster or a catastrophe that could make the county use its surplus.
Burger alluded to the county's growth and spoke of its higher property values.
"You probably wouldn't see this replicated at any other community in the United States where in a two-year period of time back in 2006 through 2008, we doubled our countywide property values."
Then, he said, the assessed value went from $12 billion to $24 billion. A recession hit, he reminded those at the meeting.
"We lost all $12 billion of that," he said.
He said the county now has had stable, robust growth, "increasing 8-8.5% annually and in the past year (we) saw that double to a 17.5% increase."
The final budget hearing is 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.