It was a typical afternoon in the Food Court of the Port Charlotte Town Center mall Wednesday. Nothing exciting, just conversations over sandwiches, students texting at a table, a few couples enjoying a late lunch.
Then there were alerts; every cellphone shrieking at once. The sound was similar to alerts sent when a child goes missing or a hurricane gets closer.
Except, for the first time, the alert buzzed all over the nation at once with a Presidential Alert.
A test was conducted Wednesday at 2:18 p.m. by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission to send emergency alerts to any person in the country using a cell phone. The test was to assess the readiness of distributing a national message via text through the Wireless Emergency Alerts and Emergency Alert System.
The text message, with the header “Presidential Alert,” said “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No Action is needed.”
The unblockable text messages through WEA are similar to tornado warnings and AMBER alerts the public already receives on their phone.
The alert spurred several people in the food court to check their phones, while others were nonchalant about the whole thing.
“It was an AMBER alert,” said Port Charlotte High School student Elizabeth Pine, who was sitting with fellow students Ethan Anderson, Quinton Parker and Louis LaBarbera after school in the food court.
Later, after checking the alert, they realized what it was for.
“It’s a useful capability,” Port Charlotte resident John Kilgour said. “It’s a way of informing everyone quickly.”
“For me it’s important, because you don’t know if you have that person close to you,” said Rosie Santana, a resident of Englewood.
Some heard the alert come from other phones before receiving it themselves. “We didn’t know what was going on,” said Mike Nicolosi, a Charlotte County resident. “We just heard a weird beeping noise.”
But do people want to receive these Presidential Alerts?
Some residents shared their thoughts on that.
“It’s going to be kind of weird,” said Anderson, who mentioned he didn’t immediately receive the alert, though his phone was on.
“It would help people keep up with politics and stay up to date,” LaBarbera said.
“If there’s something to abuse, (President Trump) will abuse it,” said Miles Chandler, a resident of Land O’ Lakes.
The EAS also conducted its test Tuesday through radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers and wireline video providers, FEMA said.
This provides a president with the capability to address the nation “during a national emergency” and alerts are filtered through FEMA.
Staff writer Brianna Kwasnik contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.