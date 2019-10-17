PUNTA GORDA — Florida Department of Transportation District One is trying out a new system of planning for the major roadways in this part of Florida.
All the other districts in the state are watching to see how it works. The system is to take one roadway at a time, talk first with town planners and officials about what they have going on and any issues. Then talk with the public. And finally come up with a plan that incorporates what people want to see along the roadway, and what land use changes are coming up in the future.
They picked Charlotte County’s 28-mile stretch of U.S. 41 as their first project, because it incorporates a rural section, an urban downtown in Punta Gorda and a strictly commercial section in mid-county. They expect to do the same thing later for roads such as S.R. 776 and U.S. 17.
The first public open house was Tuesday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda. About 45 people showed up over the two-hour session.
Here’s some key takeaways:
Next Session
Oct. 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m. First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Compliments from FDOT at the first session.
“This area (Charlotte County) is considered a bit of a leader in regard to providing trails and multi-use pathways,” said FDOT Planner Bessie Reina.
Questions to FDOT
“Can things be fixed piecemeal or do we have to do it all at once,” asked Bobby Cox, business owner in Punta Gorda.
“Nothing has to wait until the end of the study,” said Reina.
Suggestions to FDOT
Lower the speed limit.
Don’t use just grass in the median strip. Use other low maintenance ground cover.
Re-connect Cooper Street to U.S. 41 with right turn only, on and off.
Find a way to help people locate small businesses on the frontage roads for U.S. 41.
Was FDOT reassuring?
“It will be more interesting to see what the end result will be,” said Bill Page, Burnt Store Isle resident.
Opinion Survey
At each session, FDOT gives everyone a clicker with five buttons. Then, consultant Wiatt Bower runs through 12 questions, including who you think will win baseball’s World Series. Everyone can see how the votes came out.
In a sample of 35 people who came to the beginning of the Punta Gorda session, the main results were:
Traffic congestion is more of an issue than car crashes
They want bikeways and walkways more than more bus stops
They all drove to the meeting, except one person who came by bicycle
They want park-like open space along U.S. 41 more than they want more shopping
They want change along U.S. 41 versus leaving it alone
Making it more green is more important than making it into a community Main Street
A majority do not live or work near U.S. 41
Most people have been in the area for five years or less
Most people at the event don’t care about baseball
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.