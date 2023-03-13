PUNTA GORDA — A dozen residents of Port Charlotte's Buena Vista Waterway neighborhood implored their advisory board to dredge their canals after many boaters have experienced shoaling from Hurricane Ian.
Meeting at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center earlier this month, one after another told members of the Municipal Service Benefit Unit's board about the frustration of not being able to take their boats out.
"I will commit to the group … (I) will do this one (Buena Vista Waterway) first," vowed Charlotte County Public Works director John Elias. "The Florida Department of Emergency Management stepped in and said it would address this."
The Buena Vista Waterway, near the Port Charlotte Beach Complex, is among the waterways throughout the county where local and state officials are attempting to clean up the debris left behind by Hurricane Ian.
After Hurricane Ian made landfall, the Florida Division of Emergency Management formed the Ian Debris Task Force to remove debris in Charlotte and Lee counties by working with various contractors, according to spokesperson Amelia Johnson.
In Charlotte County, contractors are using the Darst Boat Park Ramp in Punta Gorda, Gulf Cove Boat Ramp and the Ainger Creek Boat Ramp in Englewood as staging areas for debris cleanup.
"Staff is currently working with Charlotte County to obtain another off-load site to increase debris removal efforts and expedite removals," Johnson said.
At the MSBU gathering, Elias confirmed the county is soliciting proposals for bids to assess the county's waterways.
"We will make this our highest priority as it pertains to dredging," he said.
Those who lived in the area of the Buena Vista Waterway and were able to take their boats out said the conditions are hazardous.
"This is a very powerful issue for all of us," said John Thompson, of Peckham Street Southwest.
Leonard Van Eaton, who said he hasn't been able to take out his sailboat since the hurricane, said the shoaling is "a recurring problem."
"I'm 72; I think I might have eight years left to sail," he said. "I lost six months out of my life. I can't sail; it's hurting me."
Others expressed similar sentiments.
For Suzanne Walsh, who is a member of Charlotte Harbor Dragons, a competitive dragon boat team, safety is the issue.
She said the team practices in the Buena Vista Waterway area and must navigate through a narrow opening since sediment buildup has narrowed their usual channel.
Their dragon boat is 2 feet wide by 40 feet long, with 21 people on board.
Sometimes they are surrounded by powerboats that cause wakes that could capsize the dragon boats.
"We ran aground last Saturday," she said. "I implore you to see about dredging that shoal as soon as possible."
"I know there's been a lot of angst," Elias responded to residents. "We understand how high it is a priority for you," he told the residents.
Following the meeting, resident Thompson told The Daily Sun there are some 1,000 homes in the Buena Vista Waterway MSBU and that each pays $100 a year.
Thompson said the shoaling has happened before.
"We were landlocked for one and a half years" after Hurricane Irma, he said. "When the storm was coming, they (county) should have been lining up dredging contractors."
Other communities affected by Ian are also dealing with the issue.
In Englewood, the Leadership Englewood Class of 2023 made a community project of recruiting boats and volunteers and cleaning up canals for three weekends.
North Port is gearing up for debris removal as well.
"Our public works team has been working to identify and document areas of the canals that need to be addressed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian," said North Port spokesperson Jason Bartolone.
The city is using GPS technology, he said, "to help categorize and prioritize those areas most in need of debris clearing."
The city is also working on securing a contractor and "gathering resources to do the work, which has been somewhat of a challenge."
He said the public works department purchased a jon boat and is "sourcing additional heavy equipment."
"We're also reaching out to our surrounding communities to explore opportunities for joint efforts to clear debris," Bartolone said. "But we understand they're dealing with their own challenges as well, since the storm's effects were so widespread."
He said that clearing and maintaining the canals "remains a priority for the city as we head into next hurricane season."
