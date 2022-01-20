Authorities are warning residents about providing credit card or other personal information to callers claiming to be representing Charlotte County departments or calling from a local telephone number.
A resident recently alerted the county’s Human Services Department they were contacted by a party selling insurance using a “spoofed” county phone number, according to a press release from the county. The resident declined and reported the call to the county.
Spoofing is the act of disguising communications, such as phone calls, emails, websites, or other ways from an unknown source as being from a known, trusted source.
“Charlotte County does not sell insurance by phone or otherwise,” Charlotte County Communications Manager Brian Gleason said.
If a resident receives a call from a Charlotte County phone number about a noncounty issue or with a suspicious request, they should hang up immediately and call the number back to report the scam call, officials say.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says residents should never provide payment information to an unverified caller.
“Should you be contacted by phone, text, email, social media or otherwise and the initiating party asks or mentions a payment method, discontinue communication immediately. Never give out or confirm sensitive information — like your bank account, credit card, or Social Security number — unless you know who you’re dealing with,” said Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Claudette Bennett. “If someone has contacted you, you can’t be sure who they are. You are encouraged to report the scam attempt to Federal Trade Commission authorities at https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/scam-alerts. If you fall victim to a scam, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.”
