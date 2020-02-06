PLACIDA — Residents of Village of Holiday Lake have reason to celebrate.
Charlotte County is preparing to install the long-awaited traffic signal at the Marathon Boulevard and busy Gasparilla Road.
Starting next week, workers will start installing the temporary traffic construction signs around the project, Public Works spokeswoman Tracy Doherty told the Sun in an email Thursday.
The following week (Feb. 17), the contractor’s survey crew will start the project layout, and crews will start installing the erosion-control devices, she said.
“All material has been ordered and shipments should start reaching the site in the next week or so. Once the material is onsite, the crews will start the new signal construction,” Doherty said.
The Village of Holiday Lake is made up of 551 manufactured home units. Marathon Boulevard and its intersection with the four-lane Gasparilla Road provide the only access in and out of Holiday Lake subdivision. There is a Charlotte County Fire Rescue station on Marathon, just east of Gasparilla Road, and many drivers use the western portion of Marathon as a short cut to and from Englewood East, Home Depot and the Charlotte County trash transfer station.
“It’s wonderful news for us,” Holiday Lake community association manager Vickie Gibson said. The association has updated its residents monthly on what progress is made.
“We are thrilled,” Gibson said.
Holiday Lake residents have called for the traffic signal since the county expanded Gasparilla Road from two to four lanes in 2017 from South McCall Road to Rotonda Boulevard East.
The residents became especially active and fought hard for the traffic signal in January 2018 when three of their neighbors — Alban Blanco, 80; Raymond Lapointe, 82; and Rebecca Hlavsa, 73 — died in an accident at the Marathon-Gasparilla Road intersection.
A traffic study in 2018 determined how 80% of the motorists along the four-lane corridor approach the Marathon and the other Gasparilla Road intersections at speeds closer to 60 mph rather than the posted the 50 mph speed limit.
