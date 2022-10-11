Village Brewhouse staff member Cindy Brown stacks personal supplies that were distributed to Charlotte County residents at Fishermen’s Village, who worked with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association and the LILAC (Ladies In Leadership and Community) non-profit organization headquartered in Orlando.
Members of the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association and the LILAC (Ladies In Leadership and Community) carried nonperishables food supplies, water, personal supplies, and baby supplies for distribution to Charlotte County residents at Fishermen’s Village.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association Southwest Regional Director Lois Croft helped stack nonperishables that were distributed to Charlotte County residents at Fishermen’s Village.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Village Brewhouse owner and Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association board member Kurt Brown carries bottles of water to a Charlotte County resident.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association Southwest Regional Director Lois Croft hands water to a Charlotte County resident who stopped by for supplies at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda.
PUNTA GORDA - In partnership with Fishermen’s Village, the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association and the Orlando-based Ladies In Leadership and Community nonprofit organization headquartered distributed personal supplies to residents of Charlotte County on Sunday afternoon.
Supplies were donated by individuals and restaurants from throughout Southwest Florida.
