Bella Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant is offering a free large cheese or pepperoni pizza and/or a salad to any Charlotte County or DeSoto County teachers and paraprofessionals. Limit one per teacher per day for takeout only. You must show identification or a pay stub. The restaurant is located at 1938 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. Call 941-764-8000.

Taglio Cucina & Pizzeria Romana is offering a free large pepperoni or cheese pizza and/or a salad to any Charlotte County or DeSoto County teachers and paraprofessionals. Limit one per teacher per day for take outonly. You must show identification or a pay stub. The restaurant is located at 24065 Peachland Blvd. in Port Charlotte. Call 941-628-7663.

