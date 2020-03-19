Bella Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant is offering a free large cheese or pepperoni pizza and/or a salad to any Charlotte County or DeSoto County teachers and paraprofessionals. Limit one per teacher per day for takeout only. You must show identification or a pay stub. The restaurant is located at 1938 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. Call 941-764-8000.
Taglio Cucina & Pizzeria Romana is offering a free large pepperoni or cheese pizza and/or a salad to any Charlotte County or DeSoto County teachers and paraprofessionals. Limit one per teacher per day for take outonly. You must show identification or a pay stub. The restaurant is located at 24065 Peachland Blvd. in Port Charlotte. Call 941-628-7663.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.