Owners and staff from Carmello’s, Laishley Crab House, Visanni’s and Bella Napoli gave out over 200 free turkeys during their annual “Turkey Giveaway” held at Bella Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant, Kings Crossing Shopping Center, Port Charlotte, on Saturday morning.
Joann Castro and Nicole Timko assisted in bagging over 200 turkeys at the annual “Turkey Giveaway” held at Bella Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant, Kings Crossing Shopping Center, Port Charlotte, on Saturday morning.
The line formed early on Saturday morning at the annual “Turkey Giveaway” with over 200 turkeys given away by Carmello’s Ristorante, Laishley Crab House, Visanni’s, and Bella Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant.
Yvette Manroig and Vanessa Mares double bag each turkey given away at the annual “Turkey Giveaway” held at Bella Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant, Kings Crossing Shopping Center, Port Charlotte, on Saturday morning.
Over 200 turkeys were unloaded and given away at the annual “Turkey Giveaway” held at Bella Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant, Kings Crossing Shopping Center, Port Charlotte, on Saturday morning.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Owners and staff from Carmello’s, Laishley Crab House, Visanni’s and Bella Napoli gave out over 200 free turkeys during their annual “Turkey Giveaway” held at Bella Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant, Kings Crossing Shopping Center, Port Charlotte, on Saturday morning.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Bella Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant chef Vito Recchia and staff members Yvette Monroig and Vanessa Mares prepare to give away over 200 ready-to-cook turkeys.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Joann Castro and Nicole Timko assisted in bagging over 200 turkeys at the annual “Turkey Giveaway” held at Bella Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant, Kings Crossing Shopping Center, Port Charlotte, on Saturday morning.
SUN PHOTO STEVE LINEBERRY
The line formed early on Saturday morning at the annual “Turkey Giveaway” with over 200 turkeys given away by Carmello’s Ristorante, Laishley Crab House, Visanni’s, and Bella Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant.
SUN PHOTO STEVE LINEBERRY
Yvette Manroig and Vanessa Mares double bag each turkey given away at the annual “Turkey Giveaway” held at Bella Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant, Kings Crossing Shopping Center, Port Charlotte, on Saturday morning.
SUN PHOTO STEVE LINEBERRY
Staff from Carmello’s Ristorante, Laishley Crab House, Visanni’s, and Bella Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant bagged over 200 turkeys for their annual “Turkey Giveaway.”
Local restaurants Carmello’s Ristorante, Laishley Crab House, Visanni’s and Bella Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant joined together to distribute over 200 ready-to-cook turkeys for families to enjoy during the Thanksgiving holidays on Saturday morning. “Turkeys averaged 10-12 pounds and were ordered in August to ensure quality, price and freshness,” said Vito Recchia, owner and chef of Bella Napoli Pizzeria and Restaurant.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.