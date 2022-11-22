Local restaurants Carmello’s Ristorante, Laishley Crab House, Visanni’s and Bella Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant joined together to distribute over 200 ready-to-cook turkeys for families to enjoy during the Thanksgiving holidays on Saturday morning. “Turkeys averaged 10-12 pounds and were ordered in August to ensure quality, price and freshness,” said Vito Recchia, owner and chef of Bella Napoli Pizzeria and Restaurant.


