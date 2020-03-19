Local restaurants are outstandingly resilient in the face of hurricanes and red tide. Now they’re rising to an unprecedented challenge.

After Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Tuesday afternoon order that eateries maintain only 50% capacity during the coronavirus crisis, many bounced back overnight to serve a fearful public and shore up their falling receipts with takeout and/or delivery. Loyal customers, in turn, vowed to help support them with orders.

Third-party delivery services Bite Squad, Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash have suspended delivery fees during the coronavirus crisis.

Local US Foods representative Dena Davis said, “We of course are geared up for takeout and delivery, as we stock many takeout and delivery products for all applications, hot and cold. We’ve ordered extra inventory and stock all the packaging that FEMA uses for disaster relief meals.”

Pizzerias might not appear in this list, but you can assume that any one will do takeout and/or delivery.

ENGLEWOOD

Beach Road Wine Bar & Bistro (941) 474-9500

A Better Scoop Ice Cream (941) 445-7024

Blue Pineapple Bistro (941) 460-6537

Bobarino’s Pizzeria (941) 473-0000

Boca Royale Golf & Country Club (941) 475-6464

Café 776 (941) 475-0819

The End Zone (941) 473-9663

Englewoods on Dearborn (941) 475-7501

Ephesus Mediterranean Grill (941) 270-1891

Farlow’s on the Water (941) 474-5343

The Hills Restaurant (941) 697-2414

Howards Restaurant (941) 473-0171

Irving’s Coffee & Creamery (941) 460-8542

Isabella’s Bistro (941) 698-8880

Joe Maxx Coffee (941) 208-5135

La Stanza Ristorante (941) 475-1355

Landy’s Restaurant (941) 474-4292

Leverock’s (941) 698-6900

Libee’s Sports Bar & Grill (941) 460-8860

The Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass (941) 828-1368

Lock ‘N Key (941) 474-1517

Mama’s Italian Restaurant (941) 475-5656

Mango Bistro (941) 681-3500

McDonald’s Restaurant (941) 474-9486

The New Faull Inn (941) 697-8050

Nicola’s Italian Kitchen (941) 474-6195

Noy’s Bistro & Lounge (941) 214-5194

Obee’s Soup, Salad & Subs (941) 473-9323

Paraiso Mexican Grille & Bar (941) 460-8081

Placida Grill (941) 828-1437

The Placida Pearl (941) 474-8730

Prime Time Steak & Spirits (941) 697-7799

Ricaltini’s Bar & Grille (941) 828-1591

Rob’s Pizzeria (941) 460-8696

Rumours (941) 473-9463

SandBar Tiki & Grille (941) 460-8280

Smokin’ Jerry’s Tiki Bar (941) 697-0724

Swirls N’ Curls (941) 475-1855 (Sunnybrook) and (941) 460-3805 (Placida)

Texas Best BBQ (941) 460-9577

The Waverly Restaurant & Bar (941) 475-3500

Zarate’s Family Restaurant (941) 208-2855

Zeke’s Uptown Bar & Grill (941) 460-9353

NORTH PORT

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (941) 423-1504

Bema J’s Bistro (941) 257-8036

Blue Tequila (941) 888-5332

Bocca Lupo Coal Fired Pizza (941) 423-9653

Buffalo Wings & Rings (941) 257-2100

Family Table Restaurant (941) 423-0473

Olde World Restaurant (941) 426-1155

Pink Tequila (941) 464-6644

Sharks Fish House (941) 429-2150

Tapas 1 (941) 876-3404

PORT CHARLOTTE

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (941) 235-9184

Bella Napoli (941) 764-9000

Bocca Lupo Coal Fired Pizza (941) 206-9653

Buffalo Wings & Rings (941) 235-9464

Captain Crab Seafood and Sushi Inc. (941) 625-6888

Carrabba’s Italian Grill (941) 743-5299

The Chef’s Thai Sushi Bar & Grill (941) 883-6800

Chick-fil-A (941) 766-6106

Cody's Original Roadhouse (941) 629-2639

Colosseo Pizzeria & Restaurant (941) 766-1413

The Crepe Chef (941) 975-1917

Donato's Italian Restaurant (941) 764-1600

Ephesus Mediterranean Grill (941) 270-1891

FIN Sushi (941) 666-6686

Firehouse Subs (941) 979-8965

Fortune Garden (941) 255-1899

Golden China (941) 627-8888

Hometown Grill & Catering (941) 629-5898

The Grill at 1951 (941) 225-0994

Jason's Deli (941) 235-3354

Joseph’s Deli (941) 629-0822

Lime Tequila (941) 979-9485

Longhorn Steakhouse (941) 764-6463

Los Mariachis Bar & Grill (941) 627-8030

Luigi’s Family Restaurant & Pizzeria (941) 624-3535

Nan’s Thai Noodle (941) 624-0778

Noy’s Bistro & Lounge (941) 214-5194

Olympia Restaurant (941) 255-3440

PC Fish House (941) 627-1006

Pioneers Pizza (941) 235-2424

Plaza Mexico (941) 391-5319

Prime Serious Steak (941) 627-8325

Red Lobster (941) 625-7745

RJ’s New England Seafood (941) 235-0005

Outback Steakhouse (941) 766-7077

Pho Charlotte (941) 979-9689

Sam’s Subs & Soup (941) 743-4649

Sonny's BBQ (941) 613-1114

Soup Jungle Café (941) 258-3500

Taglio Cucina & Pizzeria Romana (941) 628-7663

Taste of Europe Bistro (941) 391-5469

Uncle Nick’s Pizza (941) 255-9090

Visani (941) 629-9191

Yuppie Bowls (941) 875-0087

Wally’s Southern Style BBQ (941) 613-0005

Zoe's Sweet Kitchen (941) 743-9637

PUNTA GORDA

The BEAN on 41 Coffee Shop (941) 769-2398

Brooklyn Joe’s (941) 621-8808

Burg'r Bar (941) 655-8050

The Captain's Table (941) 637-1177

Carmelo's Italian Ristorante (941) 621-4091

Cass Cay Restaurant & Bar (941) 347-7148

Celtic Ray Public House (941) 916-9115

Dean's South of the Border (941) 575-6100

Dockside Grill at Four Points by Sheraton (941) 637-6770

Father & Son Pizzeria (941) 347-7117

F.M. Don’s (941) 637-8800

Harpoon Harry's Restaurant & Bar (941) 637-1177

Hurricane Charley’s (941) 639-9695

Ice House Pub (941) 575-0866

Isabel and Annabel’s Mexican Restaurant (941) 639-4086

Italia at River City (941) 639-9080

John Ski’s House of Breakfast & Lunch (941) 347-7645

King House (941) 639-9988

Laishley Crab House (941) 205-5566

Leroy's Southern Kitchen & Bar (941) 505-2489

Mint Thai Cuisine (941) 621-8259

NAV-A-GATOR Bar & Grill (941) 625-4407

Nino’s Bakery & Restaurant (941) 833-8912

Penny’s Diner (941) 347-8106

Phil’s 41 (941) 575-7575

Pho Saigon (941) 575-7799

Punta Gorda Diner (941) 205-8966

River City Grill (941) 639-9080

Royal Thai (941) 637-1616

Sunny Days Ice Cream (941) 255-1889

Toula’s (941) 621-8015

Vic’s Primo Pizzas (941) 621-4280

Village Brewhouse (941) 621-8329

Zoet Snack Bar (941) 769-1745 and (941) 769-1746

