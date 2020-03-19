Local restaurants are outstandingly resilient in the face of hurricanes and red tide. Now they’re rising to an unprecedented challenge.
After Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Tuesday afternoon order that eateries maintain only 50% capacity during the coronavirus crisis, many bounced back overnight to serve a fearful public and shore up their falling receipts with takeout and/or delivery. Loyal customers, in turn, vowed to help support them with orders.
Third-party delivery services Bite Squad, Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash have suspended delivery fees during the coronavirus crisis.
Local US Foods representative Dena Davis said, “We of course are geared up for takeout and delivery, as we stock many takeout and delivery products for all applications, hot and cold. We’ve ordered extra inventory and stock all the packaging that FEMA uses for disaster relief meals.”
Pizzerias might not appear in this list, but you can assume that any one will do takeout and/or delivery.
ENGLEWOOD
Beach Road Wine Bar & Bistro (941) 474-9500
A Better Scoop Ice Cream (941) 445-7024
Blue Pineapple Bistro (941) 460-6537
Bobarino’s Pizzeria (941) 473-0000
Boca Royale Golf & Country Club (941) 475-6464
Café 776 (941) 475-0819
The End Zone (941) 473-9663
Englewoods on Dearborn (941) 475-7501
Ephesus Mediterranean Grill (941) 270-1891
Farlow’s on the Water (941) 474-5343
The Hills Restaurant (941) 697-2414
Howards Restaurant (941) 473-0171
Irving’s Coffee & Creamery (941) 460-8542
Isabella’s Bistro (941) 698-8880
Joe Maxx Coffee (941) 208-5135
La Stanza Ristorante (941) 475-1355
Landy’s Restaurant (941) 474-4292
Leverock’s (941) 698-6900
Libee’s Sports Bar & Grill (941) 460-8860
The Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass (941) 828-1368
Lock ‘N Key (941) 474-1517
Mama’s Italian Restaurant (941) 475-5656
Mango Bistro (941) 681-3500
McDonald’s Restaurant (941) 474-9486
The New Faull Inn (941) 697-8050
Nicola’s Italian Kitchen (941) 474-6195
Noy’s Bistro & Lounge (941) 214-5194
Obee’s Soup, Salad & Subs (941) 473-9323
Paraiso Mexican Grille & Bar (941) 460-8081
Placida Grill (941) 828-1437
The Placida Pearl (941) 474-8730
Prime Time Steak & Spirits (941) 697-7799
Ricaltini’s Bar & Grille (941) 828-1591
Rob’s Pizzeria (941) 460-8696
Rumours (941) 473-9463
SandBar Tiki & Grille (941) 460-8280
Smokin’ Jerry’s Tiki Bar (941) 697-0724
Swirls N’ Curls (941) 475-1855 (Sunnybrook) and (941) 460-3805 (Placida)
Texas Best BBQ (941) 460-9577
The Waverly Restaurant & Bar (941) 475-3500
Zarate’s Family Restaurant (941) 208-2855
Zeke’s Uptown Bar & Grill (941) 460-9353
NORTH PORT
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (941) 423-1504
Bema J’s Bistro (941) 257-8036
Blue Tequila (941) 888-5332
Bocca Lupo Coal Fired Pizza (941) 423-9653
Buffalo Wings & Rings (941) 257-2100
Family Table Restaurant (941) 423-0473
Olde World Restaurant (941) 426-1155
Pink Tequila (941) 464-6644
Sharks Fish House (941) 429-2150
Tapas 1 (941) 876-3404
PORT CHARLOTTE
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (941) 235-9184
Bella Napoli (941) 764-9000
Bocca Lupo Coal Fired Pizza (941) 206-9653
Buffalo Wings & Rings (941) 235-9464
Captain Crab Seafood and Sushi Inc. (941) 625-6888
Carrabba’s Italian Grill (941) 743-5299
The Chef’s Thai Sushi Bar & Grill (941) 883-6800
Chick-fil-A (941) 766-6106
Cody's Original Roadhouse (941) 629-2639
Colosseo Pizzeria & Restaurant (941) 766-1413
The Crepe Chef (941) 975-1917
Donato's Italian Restaurant (941) 764-1600
Ephesus Mediterranean Grill (941) 270-1891
FIN Sushi (941) 666-6686
Firehouse Subs (941) 979-8965
Fortune Garden (941) 255-1899
Golden China (941) 627-8888
Hometown Grill & Catering (941) 629-5898
The Grill at 1951 (941) 225-0994
Jason's Deli (941) 235-3354
Joseph’s Deli (941) 629-0822
Lime Tequila (941) 979-9485
Longhorn Steakhouse (941) 764-6463
Los Mariachis Bar & Grill (941) 627-8030
Luigi’s Family Restaurant & Pizzeria (941) 624-3535
Nan’s Thai Noodle (941) 624-0778
Noy’s Bistro & Lounge (941) 214-5194
Olympia Restaurant (941) 255-3440
PC Fish House (941) 627-1006
Pioneers Pizza (941) 235-2424
Plaza Mexico (941) 391-5319
Prime Serious Steak (941) 627-8325
Red Lobster (941) 625-7745
RJ’s New England Seafood (941) 235-0005
Outback Steakhouse (941) 766-7077
Pho Charlotte (941) 979-9689
Sam’s Subs & Soup (941) 743-4649
Sonny's BBQ (941) 613-1114
Soup Jungle Café (941) 258-3500
Taglio Cucina & Pizzeria Romana (941) 628-7663
Taste of Europe Bistro (941) 391-5469
Uncle Nick’s Pizza (941) 255-9090
Visani (941) 629-9191
Yuppie Bowls (941) 875-0087
Wally’s Southern Style BBQ (941) 613-0005
Zoe's Sweet Kitchen (941) 743-9637
PUNTA GORDA
The BEAN on 41 Coffee Shop (941) 769-2398
Brooklyn Joe’s (941) 621-8808
Burg'r Bar (941) 655-8050
The Captain's Table (941) 637-1177
Carmelo's Italian Ristorante (941) 621-4091
Cass Cay Restaurant & Bar (941) 347-7148
Celtic Ray Public House (941) 916-9115
Dean's South of the Border (941) 575-6100
Dockside Grill at Four Points by Sheraton (941) 637-6770
Father & Son Pizzeria (941) 347-7117
F.M. Don’s (941) 637-8800
Harpoon Harry's Restaurant & Bar (941) 637-1177
Hurricane Charley’s (941) 639-9695
Ice House Pub (941) 575-0866
Isabel and Annabel’s Mexican Restaurant (941) 639-4086
Italia at River City (941) 639-9080
John Ski’s House of Breakfast & Lunch (941) 347-7645
King House (941) 639-9988
Laishley Crab House (941) 205-5566
Leroy's Southern Kitchen & Bar (941) 505-2489
Mint Thai Cuisine (941) 621-8259
NAV-A-GATOR Bar & Grill (941) 625-4407
Nino’s Bakery & Restaurant (941) 833-8912
Penny’s Diner (941) 347-8106
Phil’s 41 (941) 575-7575
Pho Saigon (941) 575-7799
Punta Gorda Diner (941) 205-8966
River City Grill (941) 639-9080
Royal Thai (941) 637-1616
Sunny Days Ice Cream (941) 255-1889
Toula’s (941) 621-8015
Vic’s Primo Pizzas (941) 621-4280
Village Brewhouse (941) 621-8329
Zoet Snack Bar (941) 769-1745 and (941) 769-1746
