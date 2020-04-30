With his safe-at-home order expiring Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday how he planned to move the state, step by step, into Phase 1 of reopening.
It came none too soon for local restaurants that are renovating, deep-cleaning and struggling to survive a month-long shutdown. But it also handed them a challenge.
Starting Monday, the guidelines permit outdoor dining with 6 feet of separation, but indoor dining starts out, not at an expected 50%, but at 25% building capacity.
For most, it’s a surprise but not a deal breaker.
Jennifer Clark at tiny Mean Jeanne’s Riverside Restaurant in Port Charlotte still hasn’t received her Paycheck Protection Program loan but continues to cook free breakfast and lunch every day for anyone who needs it.
At 25% capacity, she’ll be able to serve a big crowd of 9. Is that worth the plucky woman’s time?
According to husband Robert Rance, “She will be open! She’s out shopping for food right now, to open back up on Monday. There are many people who really want her to stay in business. Donations over the last few weeks helped keep the utilities on. If she can get the PPP loan, she’ll have a fighting chance.”
A fighting chance is what local restaurants get, starting Monday.
DINING AL FRESCO
Restaurants with any kind of outdoor seating — from a deep-cleaned, disinfected Hurricane Charley’s in Punta Gorda to the deck outside Wally’s Southern Style BBQ in Port Charlotte — are as eager to use it as beachgoers returning to the sand.
Monday’s Englewood Beach reopening had Rocket and Sue Atamanchuk’s twin Manasota Key eateries — Lock ‘N Key and SandBar Tiki & Grille — swarming with freshly tanned takeout customers.
“We are ready!” said Sue. “We’ve survived red tide, we’ve survived hurricanes, this is not getting to us.”
With its sprawling patio, Farlow’s on the Water will also be among the first Englewood restaurants to re-embrace outside dining.
Co-owner Laurie Farlow said, “I’m great with 6 feet apart outside. We are blessed with lots of outside space.”
At Punta Gorda’s Fishermen’s Village, Chris Evans’ new Pier will be ready to seat outdoor customers waterside and limit its indoor dining room to 25%. His Blue Turtle, too, will open its courtyard for outdoor dining. Chef Keith Meyer’s F.M. Don’s is getting interior and exterior facelifts in preparation for indoor and outdoor diners.
While Hurricane Charley’s and Dean’s South of the Border in Punta Gorda continue to renovate their interiors through May, their outdoor areas will be open for business.
In Venice, Terri Sherman, managing partner at Metro Diner, said, “When the company says it’s go time, it’s go time! We’ve been cleaning for months, and everybody is ready to go back to work. We’re all set for outdoor seating with seven tables 6 feet apart.”
And one Port Charlotte restaurateur with zero outdoor seating isn’t letting that stop him.
Eric Andreas, owner of Visani Restaurant & Comedy Theater, is bringing back retro outdoor entertainment with this weekend’s Drive-In Standup Comedy.
Comic Frank Del Pizzo will do 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday in Visani’s big back parking lot, from a raised stage with speakers and FM transmission to the audience’s car radios. Dinner and drinks will be served to each vehicle by masked, gloved carhops.
Said Andreas, “We are trying to reopen a small business and provide the community with live entertainment, during a time when we all need to laugh.”
INSIDE AT 25
Phase 1’s initial 25% indoor capacity has stirred up mixed feelings, changed plans and made reservations as necessary as they are during season.
None of it seems to faze Rick Barone, though.
“My business has stayed amazing,” said the Pioneers Pizza owner. “My gross sales dropped maybe 30%, but by eliminating payroll and watching food costs, I stayed just as profitable as before.”
He recently knocked down the southern dining room wall of his 9,000-square-foot Port Charlotte building and by Monday will have built a temporary 25%-capacity restaurant that doubles his previous space.
By the time he opens his second Pioneers Pizza in Punta Gorda in June, he expects seating limits will have reached 50%.
Tommy Villani of Venice will open Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen Tuesday for Cinco de Mayo and will bring back live music soon. But he said he won’t open his new Irma’s Tacos, Craft Beer & Tequila Bar in West Villages Marketplace until he can fill the place 100%.
Co-owner Rong Chen at Port Charlotte’s Fin Sushi & Grill wisely planned to follow the lead of other restaurants but had already refinished the floor of her 3,000-square-foot Peachland Promenade restaurant in anticipation of reopening.
After learning of the governor’s rules on Wednesday, Punta Gorda’s Matt Nemec, the Wyvern’s director of business development, said, “Perch 360 (the hotel’s open-air rooftop bar/dining area) will open on Monday. 88 Keys will open in 30 days or so, after we see how people react.”
After having closed down his Punta Gorda restaurants, Italia and River City Grill, over a month ago, Doug Amaral was preparing to open next Tuesday.
“We will be crossing our t’s and dotting our i’s today,” he said.
HAVE WE BROKEN THE RESTAURANT HABIT?
But how will customers act after being locked out of dining rooms for 45 days?
According to the “21/90” self-help platitude, 45 days is halfway to a new lifestyle. If it really takes 21 days to make a habit and 90 days for it to gel, will customers stampede out to eat like they used to?
A recent social media sampling yielded 135 (43%) who were champing at the bit, while 180 (57%) thought it was too soon. One even admitted, “Having this shutdown has really shown me I’m spending too much money on eating out.”
If diner behavior aligns with their stated opinions, restaurants might restart far differently than we think.
Metro Diner co-chairman Hugh Connerty Jr. said, “Most crises take consumers two to three years to recover from. There will be a lot of changes in our day-to-day lives.
“For one thing, off-premises business is never going to be exactly the same. The idea of pickup and third-party delivery really exploded, because people had no choice. And now a lot of people like it!”
“I’m not a negative person,” Chris Evans concluded, “but I think our business is changed forever. We have such low margins. We’re already in summer. And we won’t even have Mother’s Day or July Fourth to pack the place, because we’ve got 25% seating. There are a lot of unintended consequences that no one’s thinking about.”
