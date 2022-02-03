Stan Smith is a retired airline pilot and captain trying again for a seat on the Charlotte County Airport Commission.
He is currently president of the Florida International Air Show.
"I understand the industry very well," he said. "Airport, airplanes, everything aviation has been my passion ever since I can remember."
Smith lost to seven-term incumbent Kathleen Coppola four years ago for the District 4 seat.
Coppola said at the time her seventh four-year term would be her last. But last week, she told The Daily Sun she was running again. At that time, however, she also said she believed Smith — a fellow Republican — was not running. Coppola has not yet filed with the county supervisor of elections. Smith has filed. Coppola has not returned calls for confirmation. If she files, the two would face off in a Republican primary on Aug. 23.
"Kathleen has always been a good representative for the community on that board, and I will not deny her that," Smith said. "The only difference is I am looking to the future with my experience."
Specifically, he said, he will be better equipped to evaluate whether the airport should make investments in expansion as pressure builds.
A big issue Smith and Coppola shared was opposition to full privatization of the airport that was proposed in 2020. A divided airport authority ultimately rejected the plan following months of behind-the-scenes pressure by unnamed investors.
"It wouldn't be beneficial to the people that utilize the airport from a general aviation perspective or a passenger perspective or the airline," Smith said of privatization. "Do I think the issue is dead? No, I don't. Have I heard anything lately? No, I haven't."
Smith said he believes the airport has the potential to increase in size more than many other Florida airports that are landlocked. He did not say how or whether he thinks the airport should grow.
Smith has also criticized Coppola indirectly by saying he believes three 4-year terms is enough. She would be entering her eighth.
Smith and his wife are both commercial pilots — for Smith, 32 years. He ultimately retired from United Airlines, but worked for many airlines whose names were lost in mergers and the consolidation of the industry.
At 70, Smith has taken on a new qualification goal. He is aiming for certification as an airplane mechanic. His college degree was in aeronautical engineering.
If elected, Smith would join other commissioners with airport or airplane experience. Commissioner Rob Hancik is also running for another term for District 2, currently with no competitors. Hancik managed a commercial airport in Missouri. Other airport commissioners include a lawyer, a civil engineer and a former aircraft mechanic. Coppola retired as a marketing director and real estate agent.
