PORT CHARLOTTE — When John LeClair retired as Port Charlotte Middle School principal in March after a 32-year-career in education, “retirement” meant he would continue serving.

LeClair is running as a candidate for the Charlotte County Public Schools Board District 4 seat. Ian Vincent will not seek re-election after 12 years. The other announced candidate is Jim Barber.

“First, I served my country, then I served my students, and now I want to serve my community,” he said.

LeClair came to Charlotte County in middle school when his father retired from the Army.

He graduated from Charlotte High School and joined the Marines.

Toward the end of his four-year enlistment, LeClair was assigned to training Marines in communications.

“That’s when I first got the spark to teach, because I enjoyed training others so much,” he said.

After leaving the service, LeClair enrolled at the University of South Florida while working part-time at a church after school camp.

“I was helping children and that solidified my goal to teach,” he said.

After earning his bachelor’s degree in elementary education, he worked at Deep Creek Elementary School. He later earned his master’s degree in education and leadership from Nova University.


Over the years, LeClair has seen changes.

“Teachers face more these days,” he said. “They are competing with social media, politics, and a lower attention span among students.”

He said while there has always been bullying, social media has made it worse.

“Now, a lot of them use their phone as a weapon,” LeClair said. “Kids feel they need to have others on their side.”

If elected, LeClair vows to address the concerns of parents, students, teachers and administrators.

“I would like parents to become more involved.”

Another goal is to attract and keep high quality teachers, and to share more positive news about students and the district, he said.

LeClair serves on the board of the Boys & Girls Club scholarship committee. He also stays involved with his daughter, grandchildren and stepsons.

LeClair enjoys boating and fishing.

“I guess I could have spent every day in retirement fishing, but I still have some juice left, and I want to spend it serving my community” he said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments