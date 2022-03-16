PUNTA GORDA — A retired two-star general will share his experience of fighting a war that continues today — his battle with bipolar disorder which cost him his job at the end of his career.
Gregg F. Martin, said of his illness, "Ironically, it made me a better soldier."
A former combat veteran, airborne ranger, engineer and strategist, Martin served 36 years in the Army and one in Iraq. It was his deployment to Iraq which triggered his illness, he said.
Martin will address an audience at First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda on Saturday, as part of the Today Matters Mental Health Ministries' speakers series.
Martin talked with The Daily Sun about his ongoing battle with the illness, which is now under control.
"But if I don't live a healthy, low-stress life everyday, it can come back to life," he said, adding, "The real hell part of it ... it never goes away."
"Stress is a huge trigger for the most part among people who have a predisposition," Martin explained. "A super stressful event rocks their world."
But in its milder stage, during his deployment in Iraq, it benefited him. "I was solving problems, my brain was working incredibly fast, and I was fearless on the battlefield." He said his bipolar disorder "really helped me a lot in combat."
Flying high on relentless energy, things suddenly changed. "A year after Iraq I crashed into depression, but over the next 11 years my highs were higher and I did reckless things. My depressions were also lower — I was hopeless, confused and withdrawn."
There are several types of bipolar disorder. For Martin, his is termed "late onset." He developed it when he was 58 and he attributes its beginnings to 2003, when he was in Iraq experiencing "the intense stress of combat."
By 2011, "I went off the rails," he said. Martin's manic episodes were increasing, and he was eventually fired from his job as president of the National Defense University at Fort McNair Army Base in Washington, D.C.
He said he would "take over the classrooms, giving grandiose visions," and his erratic behavior cost him that position.
His illness prevented him from functioning. He said he couldn't rest and became obsessed with religion. "I was speaking in tongues and had delusions and hallucinations."
It also disrupted his family life. He recalled being at his son's college graduation where he "couldn't sit still and kept jumping up and yelling 'hooah.' "
He credits his wife, an “Army brat," for staying by his side and not giving up on him.
He calls her a "heroine" for persevering through his Army career and illness which, he says, the latter has been the "toughest fight' of their lives.
Martin said he wants to end the stigma of mental illness which exists to this day. His book, "Bipolar General - My Forever War with Mental Illness" will soon be published, and he said he hopes it will help others understand the disorder and seek treatment like he did.
The public is invited to attend Martin's talk on Saturday, 4 p.m., at the Family Life Center located on the campus of First United Methodist Church, 507 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. All lectures in the series, which take place on the third Saturday of every month, are free.
To learn more about bipolar disorder, go to:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.