A former employee of Royal Palm Retirement Center in Port Charlotte is accused of striking an 84-year-old Alzheimer’s patient with a belt, in one of three separate battery cases involving two residents at the facility.
The most recent incident occurred in November. When the victim was wandering the hallways, Kenneth Summerall, 28, allegedly put the 84-year-old into a bear hug, dragging him back to his room, where he pushed him into a door or door frame, causing an injury to the left side of his head.
A co-worker said she did not witness the incident but she heard a loud bang while she was working, and when she went to investigate she found Summerall coming out of the victim’s room. The next day when she came to work, the victim had the injury on his head. The detective responding to the incident photographed the bruise, according to the arrest affidavit.
In another incident from a few months ago, a different co-worker stated after the same victim got out of his bed three times in one night, Summerall allegedly came up behind him, putting him in a bear hug and dragging him back to his bed. Summerall allegedly threw the victim onto the bed and hit him three times with an object the co-worker believed was a belt.
He recalled the victim saying, “Ouch.”
The co-worker did not report the incident until Nov. 14, when the more recent incident was under investigation.
In a separate incident, Summerall allegedly stepped on top of the toes of a 72-year-old woman to make her be quiet. The co-worker who witnessed the incident believed the woman was unharmed but told Summerall never to step on her feet again.
Foot-tapping is a symptom of frontotemporal dementia and is uncontrollable by the patient, the arrest affidavit notes.
Neither victim remembered the incident when the detective attempted to interview them.
Another co-worker interviewed stated he had never seen Summerall abusing any residents but mentioned Summerall said he is bi-polar and sometimes forgets to take his medication. Sumerall also confirmed he at times forgot to take his medication while working at Royal Palm Retirement Center.
Summerall no longer works at the retirement center. He has been charged with three counts of battery on a person 65 years or older and was released from the Charlotte County Jail after bonding out. He did not immediately respond to a call for comment placed to the number listed on his booking sheet.
Employees at the center directed the Sun to the owner, Holiday Retirement.
“The safety and security of our residents and associates is always our top priority, and we will continue to remain proactive and vigilant when it comes to their safety,” Vice President Darla Kestle said in an emailed statement. “We notified authorities as soon as we were made aware of the allegations and can confirm that the named individual is no longer employed by our company. We are cooperating in the ongoing investigation and will refrain from any further comment.”
