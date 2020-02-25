The best person to lead a county is not a politician, does not have a big ego, and likes to listen.
That’s what former commissioner Tricia Duffy said Tuesday as the current commission honored outgoing County Administrator Ray Sandrock with overflowing accolades.
“Your personality is just perfect,” said Duffy. “You don’t have a huge ego, you’re not a politician. You’re a great listener,” Duffy said, choking up in her farewell. “You’re great at so many things, Ray ... People in this county have so much respect for you.”
“We love you, Ray!” someone in the crowded room called out, probably a staff member, as dozens stood in the back.
Sandrock will retire officially next Thursday, March 5, after 10 years as county administrator of the $768 million-a-year government. He began in the county in 1999 as fiscal supervisor of Public Works, and marched up the ranks.
“His legacy is in this room,” Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said, scanning the chambers filled with people Sandrock has hired and trained over the years. “He made sure that this place would do well without him at the helm.”
“You’ve built a great organization,” said Commissioner Ken Doherty. “It’s going to serve this county for years and years ahead.”
Commissioner Joe Tiseo praised Sandrock’s ability to handle having five bosses telling him to do different things, and coming up with a coherent strategy.
Sandrock, showing his deference, offered only a few jokes and thanks to his staff.
“It’s just been a wonderful experience,” he said, even though, “When I started in administration, I weighed 140 pounds, and I had jet black hair.”
Afterwards, with his family, Sandrock said he and his wife, Jessica, will take the opportunity to travel. His guiding principle, he said, has been to offer excellent customer service to tax payers and business.
No matter how much respect he had inhouse, there were always those who hurled accusations at local government of corruption and incompetence, he acknowledged. He sought advice from an early mentor on how to handle that.
The advice was, “Just sit up straight and take a deep breath, and listen.”
