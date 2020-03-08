Ray Sandrock aimed for a low public profile in his 20 years in Charlotte County government, but he still managed to acquire a fan base. Commissioners declared his retirement day of March 5 Ray Sandrock Day. They praised his listening skills, his ability to manage five bosses and his team building. The man from Pittsburgh sat down with the Sun to talk about how he did it and what he's doing next.
What are you most proud of for your work in government?
Because my span has been 20 years, my key jobs are budget director and county administrator. Challenging — I'll start with that.
1. I was budget director during Hurricane Charley and the recovery. Once we all got through all that, we all felt good about the county, the city and the community, about what we accomplished and rebuilt.
2. And then it was the recession in 2008. It was a lot of hard work involved with aligning the budget with the revenues. I am proud of those accomplishments. They weren't grand, glorious type things, but they were big things we as a community had to get through.
3. I would say now, two things. The leadership management team we've put together. That's taken five years plus to get the correct directors in place, and to foresee what both Kelly Shoemaker (retired deputy county administrator) and I knew would be our retirements. It can be very disturbing to an organization to bring a leader in that is very different from the managers and the team. It can devastate the team ... With (Assistant Administrator) Emily (Lewis) and (new County Administrator) Hector Flores, I think it's going to be fairly seamless. I'm very proud of that...
4. We don't get to do this very often. We get in a van maybe twice a year. We ride around to the different job sites, the new north regional aquatic center. These things are amazing. We spend so much time planning and doing work in our offices rarely do we get to see the end product and see people use them. That's the amazing part....We made an impact...You can get so caught up in the problems of the day or the week, you forget the bigger accomplishments.
5. When I was in budget, leading up to 2009, I negotiated the financial piece with (Tampa Bay) Rays to bring them here. The Rays (baseball) spring training was in St. Petersburg. What they were looking for was to really broaden their fan base. Our stadium was empty at the time (Rangers minor league team had left). It was a $27 million rebuild on the stadium...They're paying for part of that. Tourist tax is paying for part of that and we got a grant for $15 million from the state...Some people in the community say we don't need baseball and other people say it's a nice amenity...
What changed over the years while you were in Charlotte County government?
I would say the major change that has a very positive impact has been the continuity of the board of county commissioners right now. I'm not saying anything negative against the boards prior, but when you get boards changing every 4 years, often times you get administrators that change every 4 years, and when administrators change, often times department heads change. This board for the most part has been together 10 plus years, which is equal to my time here, so that meant working on their strategic plan and priorities. That means to be right in sync with them and develop the projects and the plans so we can deliver what they're looking for...That's not what is normal. Sarasota County just went to term limits so in 8 years you can lose a great commissioner.
Do you take any credit for keeping this board functioning coherently?
Over time we're not seen as separate...We're just the county delivering projects, customer service, the building department with permits, building the reputation that we have...We are the force of 1,200 employees standing behind the commissioners and their goals and their strategic plans and trying our darndest to accomplish those so hopefully, it makes them look very positive.
You're not the kind to run for office?
Never.
What kind of person runs for office vs. runs the county?
My experience with elected officials over the years — there's different categories. There are the commissioners I believe we have on the board today, that they're making decisions for the community whether they get reelected or not, which is different than the past. I'm not going to name names, of course, but there's others — they made decisions based on how to get reelected or based on different (interest) groups.
How have policies changed? Do you think the community has changed much here in Charlotte County besides getting bigger?
Through the bad years, through the recession years, there was probably more grumbling about taxation. Once we got over that...at our budget hearings (now) we don't have a lot of people fussing at us...
We're getting slightly younger...as the baby boomers are moving in, their expectations are going to a little bit higher than some of the retired generations before...When you think of the Cultural Center, there's a lot of people that use that. But there's that type of facility and then there's pickleball. It's a different group of people and different requirements...
Do you have a feeling for how things might change in the future?
When you read the news or look at the stock market for the last few days and you think about things like the coronavirus, which I'm not personally sitting around worrying about, but when it has an impact potentially on the economy ... those kind of things you can't really plan for, prepare for ... I was speaking to the Curmudgeons, and I was telling them about 9/11 (2001 terrorist attack)...the board was so worried about the impact on travel and tourism that we asked the state for a delay so we could go back and we cut the budget ... It really didn't have a negative impact ... I think the thing that we have to keep an eye on the most is future recessions, because we will have one...
It seems like you have people as department heads who are not over bearing and who are confident in having a lot thrown at them.
What I've always said about directors and I tell them this, either you're a rock star or you're not going to work here. There's nothing in between.
What does that mean?
That means that either you are super duper good at your job, and you're going to be a great leader, or I'm going to have to find somebody else.
Have you ever had to let anybody go?
We have had directors through the years that have resigned.
What's the most important advice that you gave Hector Flores for handling the future?
My advice to Hector was in a couple of areas ... As far as the budget and recessions, really is just to be cautious about growth. But you've got to balance that. To keep services level, it's hard not to add staff...
The largest piece to success as far as an administrator goes is making sure that you communicated your expectations to your leadership team, and more importantly how to work with five different bosses, and the key to that is listening. You do a lot of listening and rarely say no. It doesn't mean you're going to do everything....
What if you have people on the board who are opposed? What do you do when you have commissioners on very different tracts?
What you do is you let them work that out...So you say, 'Commissioner, I hear you loud and clear, but I really don't know. I couldn't tell you even if I did know where the other commissioners are, because of Sunshine Laws. What I really recommend is you bring that up under comments (at the next public meeting) and see how much traction you have, and if you've got the majority, I'll deliver that for you.'
So you're staying in town? You're not moving back to Pittsburgh?
In 22 years, I've only been back once. My mom is in an assisted living facility in New Jersey. We go up there...I probably will increase that now.
Will you take advantage of the amenities you helped build now that you are retired?
Definitely and some that the city helped build too. The harborwalk. We like walking the harborwalk, we started doing that...I think we'll use the aquatic center. We haven't played pickleball. We've played tennis but we'll probably try to pickleball. We like it here. We like it a lot. We're not necessarily boaters or water people....we plan on spending 3 to 4 weeks in South Carolina.
Do you get any feed back from the public that's good or bad?
We have our app. Like when mosquitoes are biting in South Gulf Cove, I was looking at it one day, and it was literally every minute, one (complaint) was coming in from South Gulf Cove ... The app is really helpful. My wife uses it a lot. If there's a serious, dangerous pothole, the app takes it, It goes in, (county staff) recognize that's something we've got to deal with right now ... We can't be across this whole county looking for things so we really rely on the community to help us. When you see something, tell us about it.
Do you get a lot of negative criticism that's hard to deal with, or do you get some praise ever?
We get a lot — praise. We've gone through times, like the building department, it was just taking too long to get permits through and people were unhappy. Once Claire (Jubb) was put in place, through her leadership and through automation, that's just reversed. Charlotte is pretty much the place, if you're a builder or you want to get something done here...We get some complaints, the building department, but when we investigate, often times it's the builder that hasn't even applied for the permit that's saying, 'Oh the county is holding it up.'
Do you think you'll be bored now?
I hope not, and I don't think so. My wife, she started asking me what kinds of things I'll be doing, and I said, what do I do on the weekend now?....I help out...I love to garden. We love to go for walks. We travel a lot. Nothing's really going to change...
You have small grandchildren around right?
Right next door....My wife said my daughter is renting the house next door. I said what!?
It turns out we go over there, bother them, steal their eggs. It's a pleasure having them next door with our eight-month-old granddaughter.
You'll probably spend the next year getting back in shape.
You won't recognize me, or I'll look more like the picture they use in the paper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.