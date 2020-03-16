If you know something about the death of Gage Jackson, you might now be eligible for a $50,000 reward.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers posted Sunday an anonymous donor increased the reward for information leading to an arrest to $50,000 as we approach the anniversary of Jackson’s death, on top of the $3,000 offered by Crime Stoppers.
The 19-year-old was last seen alive on March 19, 2019, when he was dropped off by a friend at his apartment on Washington Loop Road after working his shift at Peace River Seafood. He was reported missing the following day.
On March 30, Jackson’s body was found by a boater in Prairie Creek. An autopsy was completed, but no cause of death has been released. The initial report indicated $300 was also missing from the apartment Jackson shared with his roommate.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Claudette Bennett said Monday there was nothing new to be released on the case.
But Crime Stoppers is sure someone in the area knows something they haven’t told law enforcement.
“We are very confident that there are people in our community who know exactly what happened to Gage and who is responsible for his death,” Crime Stoppers Coordinator Trish Routte said in a Facebook post. “If you happen to be someone who has information that can provide answers in this case, we need to hear from you. Although it’s been almost a year since this happened, it’s never too late to step up and do the right thing.”
Anyone with information can reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or through the mobile app P3 Tips.
