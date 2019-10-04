PUNTA GORDA — If you know something about Gage Jackson’s death, you may be eligible for a $28,000 reward.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers announced on Facebook an anonymous donor has offered a $25,000 reward, in addition to the $3,000 Crime Stoppers itself was already offering.
“An anonymous donor has added to the previous reward fund with the goal of encouraging someone in the know, who has not yet shared their information with law enforcement, to come forward anonymously,” Crime Stoppers posted.
The 19-year-old was last seen alive on March 19 when he was dropped off by a friend at his Jones Loop Road apartment in Punta Gorda after work. He was reported missing the following day.
On March 30, Jackson’s body was found in Prairie Creek. Investigators have not yet released a cause of death.
“Our detectives are confident that there is someone with information who has not come forward at this time,” the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post Friday.
Gage Jackson’s grandpa, Randy Jackson, told WINK News their family is still searching for answers after Gage was found dead six months ago.
“It’s something that is very hard to get over,” Randy Jackson told WINK. “He’s changed my life forever.”
“There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t think about Gage or talk about him,” he said.
Anyone with information on the death investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at southwest floridacrimestoppers.com or through the P3Tips mobile app.
WINK News Reporter Erika Jackson contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.