Cara Reynolds, who received just under half of all the votes in the Primary Election, and Cathy Janiak will go head to head in a battle of teachers in the Nov. 6 General Election.
Both Reynolds and Janiak have extensive experience working in Charlotte County Public Schools and believe they can bring a teacher’s perspective to the board — one element currently missing.
“Finding a school board member is a complicated puzzle. You need someone who knows our schools but understands the technical side of running a massive organization like CCPS. As a mother, educator and small business owner, I have the pieces of the puzzle to implement positive change in our school system,” said Reynolds, a teacher of seven years before moving on to co-own a local business.
Janiak said: “I’m not a politician, I’m an educator. I’m the person who understands the school system, the teachers. I understand what’s happening in the schools right now. I think I have the most in-depth knowledge.”
And in the long race for school board, a few topics have risen as major focuses of both candidates, including mental health and safety, board transparency and teacher pay.
“We all know teachers’ salaries aren’t great,” Janiak said. She believes an increase in pay will not only keep teachers from leaving for neighboring districts but will result in an overall better quality of education. “It’s our future that’s at stake, we’re talking about our children, all the children in Charlotte County.”
Reynolds holds a similar stance, noting that an increase in the CCPS budget would allow the district to attract and retain good teachers, ultimately providing better services to students.
To do so, both are in support of the tax referendum, which will also appear on the Nov. 6 ballot. The referendum would tax homeowners an additional $1 per $1,000 of property value, bringing in an estimated $17 million for the district annually.
“We must make a thoughtful, long-term investment in our kids. We should consider this referendum as an investment in our children’s, and county’s, future,” Reynolds says on her website, reynoldsforschoolboard.com.
In light of the tragedies of last school year, including the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Janiak and Reynolds also assert that schools must take a preventative stance and focus more on mental health and student security.
Janiak, who was also a counselor during her time with CCPS, commends the district for adding mental health professionals at the high school level but notes that it is not enough.
“I’ve done risk assessments on students as young as kindergarten. We need counselors and psychologists in our elementary and middle schools, as well,” she said.
Reynolds agrees that, when it comes to children’s safety, more resources need to be provided to all age groups.
One of her initiatives is to “provide better mental health training to all members of the staff to ensure they can recognize and solve a problem before it is too late,” according to her website.
Despite their similar platforms, both candidates ask the community to do the appropriate research and really get to know them before choosing who is best for the school board position, rather than basing a decision on campaign spending and advertisements.
“A candidate for school board should not have to spend what a teacher makes in a year to run,” Janiak said. Throughout the final few weeks, she will be hosting “Coffee with Cathy” at venues across Charlotte County for community members to come out and talk to her.
Likewise, Reynolds — an advocate for board and district transparency — urges people to connect with her via the internet and different campaign events.
“If people want to learn more, they can message my Facebook page to suggest speaking events or ask when they can come see me,” she said.
Check out their websites, cathyjaniak.com and reynoldsforschoolboard.com, for more information or to request campaign yard signs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.