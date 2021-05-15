The Animal Welfare League has dozens of animals waiting to find a forever home. This week, the AWL is highlighting Rhett and Abby.
Rhett is a strong lab mix who is about 3 years old. He had femoral head ostectomy, surgery intended to restore pain-free mobility to the hip, so his leg is fixed and he is ready to go wherever life takes him. His foster parent enjoyed his company and called him a “love bug.” Rhett would make a great addition to a home with an empty spot on the couch to fill.
Abby’s foster parent said she came to their house with a partially shaved back and front right leg. Abby was at another shelter that could not service her diabetic needs and had been scheduled to be euthanized, so AWL took her in. AWL has no history on her before that. Abby did not eat at first, so her foster parent placed her in a spare bathroom, emptied the vanity and turned it into a cat condo. After a week or so, she started eating as a result of being given topical ear medication. According to her foster parent, Abby has a strong preference for dry food as opposed to canned. She prefers lying on the tile as opposed to the carpet or the bed. Abby has a soft purr and meow, and is a very quiet, mellow cat.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
North Port Rescue Garage pet of the week
Meet Kado, a 9-month-old pit bull mix. He’s a sweet big boy of about 60 pounds. He gets along with other dogs, but will need a strong owner as he needs some leash work and likes to jump to say hello. He would do well in a home with no small children.
To meet Kado, contact Rescue Garage of North Port, a nonprofit organization that helps match unwanted pets with forever homes.
For more information, visit www.rescuegarage.org or call 941-777-4364.
