A Rib City Express staffer fastened the corrugated steel letters R, I, B, followed by C, I, T and Y, into its faux-brick wall Wednesday afternoon, readying Port Charlotte’s newest barbecue for a Thursday soft opening.
It couldn’t have come soon enough for dejected local barbecue fans, who’d waited over a year for Rib City Express, only to lose the town’s 22-year-old Sonny’s BBQ earlier this month.
Shortly after the flagship Fort Myers Rib City celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2019, Rib City Express signage went up at the vacant space next to Charlotte Harbor’s Dunkin’ Donuts.
Venice fans were already raving about the chain’s ribs, juicy smoked chicken, pulled pork and homemade Sweet, Tangy, Hot and Carolina Mustard sauces.
Port Charlotte could hardly wait.
Targeted for spring 2020, Port Charlotte’s Rib City Express was originally meant to be Rib City’s first foray into fast-casual: counter service, self-seating, online ordering and a drive-thru, with the same quality barbecue as full-service Rib Cities.
Instead, Lehigh Acres saw the first Rib City Express a year ago, after quick conversion of a full Rib City to a fast-casual model better suited to pandemic-related restrictions.
In a press release at the time, Rib City managing partner and co-founder Paul Peden stated: “We have been looking to launch a fast-casual version of Rib City for a while and with COVID-19 changing the way we operate all our stores, it was the perfect time to launch Rib City Express.”
Given today’s labor issues, Rib City director of operations Patrick Kasey said, “We’ll keep our existing full-service restaurants, but Express is the new model we’ll focus on, continuing to tweak it for greater efficiency. It takes out servers but keeps the same quality and full-size kitchen.”
The Charlotte Harbor space makes the most of its 1,600 square feet, providing 30 indoor seats at booths and tables, as well as outdoor porch seating.
The menu offers many of the same classics as a full-service Rib City, including Skyscraper sandwiches; baby back and St. Louis spare ribs; hardwood-smoked chicken, turkey and pork; and starters like three-cheese fries, Buffalo tenders and fried okra.
“Our baby back ribs, imported from Denmark, are tender and falling off the bone, with little fat,” said Kasey. “For folks who like a little more ‘pull’ to their ribs, we have St. Louis-style spare ribs.”
Port Charlotte also offers a new item, not available anywhere else: the Fly’n Pig Skyscraper, smoked turkey and pulled or sliced pork, piled high and topped with cheese on garlic Texas toast.
The Fort Myers-based Rib City has 14 locations statewide, now including two Rib City Expresses, and 11 Rib City franchises across the country, from Washington to Tennessee.
“We’re a name brand in Lee and Collier counties, but we want to keep moving north,” Kasey said. “Here, we get two towns at once: Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte.”
Rib City Express ($-$$, O), 941-883-RIBS (7427), 4233 Tamiami Trail, Charlotte Harbor, is open Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 9 p.m., Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.
