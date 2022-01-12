Charlotte County commissioners, led by Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, along with leaders from the Charlotte County Fire & EMS, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Punta Gorda Police and Fire Department and Englewood Fire Department, cut the ribbon on the new First Responders Memorial at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park in Port Charlotte.
The combined Charlotte County Honor Guard at the new First Responders Memorial ribbon cutting at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park in Port Charlotte on Wednesday.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Charlotte County commissioners, led by Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, along with leaders from the Charlotte County Fire & EMS, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Punta Gorda Police and Fire Department and Englewood Fire Department, cut the ribbon on the new First Responders Memorial at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park in Port Charlotte.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Charlotte County Fire & EMS put the finishing touches on the giant American flag flown at the new First Responders Memorial ribbon cutting at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch welcomes the guests to the new First Responders Memorial.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Punta Gorda Fire Department Chief Raymond Briggs leads an invocation Wednesday at a ribbon cutting for the First Responders Memorial in Port Charlotte.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Posting of the colors by an honor guard at the ribbon cutting of the First Responders Memorial in Port Charlotte on Wednesday.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Charlotte County Sheriff Sheriff Bill Prummell speaks Wednesday at the new First Responders Memorial ribbon-cutting ceremony.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Law enforcement personnel from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Punta Gorda Police Department take part in a Wednesday ceremony at the new First Responders Memorial in Port Charlotte.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Michael Gaines, brother of William R. Gaines Jr., shares his thoughts on the new First Responders Memorial.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Local officials, community members and emergency personnel came together Wednesday afternoon to dedicate a new memorial to Charlotte County’s first responders.
“It took an awful lot of people to get us to today,” County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said.
The First Responders’ Memorial was placed near the entrance to William R. Gaines Jr. Memorial Park on Edgewater Drive, with memorial markers for several local first responder organizations and when they were founded.
After opening remarks, local officials cut the ribbon to officially open the memorial to the public.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell called the new memorial “a place where law enforcement, firefighters and EMS will stand together as one.”
“Don’t focus on how they died; remember how they lived,” Prummell said.
County Commissioner Bill Truex said in the welcoming remarks that the memorial would stand not only for first responders lost in the line of duty, but their families as well.
“For those who have sacrificed, and made the ultimate sacrifice, we thank you,” Truex said.
Along with the various donors who contributed to the memorial’s construction, Deutsch called attention to two particular community members who pushed for the construction: airport engineer James Hurston and Mike Gaines.
Gaines is the brother of William Gaines, the park’s namesake; William was one of 241 U.S. Marines who were killed in the 1983 Beirut bombing.
Deutsch credited Hurston for donating his time to help prepare the construction, and thanked Gaines for organizing and starting the movement to build a memorial to the Beirut Marines.
The memorial stands on the opposite side of the entrance road from another memorial honoring each branch of the U.S. military.
Speaking briefly at Deutsch’s request, Gaines said that it was “perfectly fitting” to honor first responders and veterans side-by-side.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.