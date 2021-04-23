Punta Gorda Chamber celebrated the Green Thumbs and TEAM Punta Gorda for their beautification of Taylor in downtown Punta Gorda recently. Thanks to the donations and patronage of Alan and Barbara Shulman, the project will now to continue to Marion Avenue.
