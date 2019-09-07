PUNTA GORDA— The public celebrated the opening of the new Punta Gorda Charlotte Library Thursday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Charlotte County commissioners, Friends of the Punta Gorda Library and the mayor and vice mayor of Punta Gorda were there.
Community Services Director Tommy Scott said the new space will allow diverse community members to communicate and "learn about their community together."
He took time to acknowledge the Mary Knowlton Teen Area. Knowlton was a former librarian killed during a law enforcement community demonstration in 2016 in which live ammo was used instead of blanks.
Scott said Knowlton was a "bright and giving soul."
Of the new space he said it will be "an area for our teens to remember Mary and her legacy of learning."
The new library is at 401 Shreve St., in Punta Gorda, around the corner from the previous location on West Henry Street.
