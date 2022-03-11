PUNTA GORDA - The staging lot where Uber and Lyft drivers wait for rides at Punta Gorda Airport was empty.
Usually, it is bustling with drivers coming and going.
Eventually, Yarai Reyes rolled in, driving a large SUV.
"I paid $63 for gas 20 minutes ago," she said. "In 2021, I was paying around $2.20 a gallon."
On Friday, low fuel prices were at $4.15 per gallon in the region, with most gas pumps in DeSoto, Charlotte and Sarasota counties floating between $4.29 and $4.39 per gallon.
In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the average cost of gasoline skyrocketed, according to AAA Auto Club.
Reyes said although gasoline prices have gone up, Uber and Lyft have not raised drivers' rates. She's wondering how high prices can go before she can't afford to do her job anymore.
"Uber takes more than 50%," she said.
Lyft's percentage is similar, she said.
Like most ride share drivers, Reyes drives for both. The first "ping" she gets on her phone, indicating she's been summoned to pick up a rider, is the one she takes. That way, her odds of getting a customer are doubled.
Reyes, who lives in Cape Coral, brought a rider to Charlotte County. But Uber and Lyft don't compensate drivers who must return to their home base, so drivers usually wait around in the area of their last drop off and hope for a ride close to their home.
"I'm not going to be doing this much longer. I'm looking for another type of work," Reyes said. "I'm making half of what I used to make."
About a half-hour later, Gary Atkinson drove into the staging area.
"I really don't know what to do right now," he said. "I'm quitting after this week."
Like Reyes, Atkinson drives for both Uber and Lyft. Atkinson drives a large SUV which is considered luxury class, and a ride in a vehicle like his costs the rider more money.
"I just paid $70 for gasoline," he said, adding he brought a rider from Fort Myers, where he lives, up to Port Charlotte. "Now I must wait for a ride that hopefully will bring me closer to home."
On some recent rides Atkinson "broke even," he said, due to the cost of fuel and not getting a ride back toward his home base.
In some instances, there are no rides that would take him closer to home, and he must return with no passenger, meaning some trips do not yield a profit.
Uber did not respond to requests for comment.
Lyft spokesperson CJ Macklin emailed a statement.
"We care deeply about the driver experience and we've taken concrete steps to help, given rising gas prices," Macklin stated. "Our investments in programs like our GetUpside partnership and the Lyft Direct cash back debit card are designed to directly save drivers money at the pump. We'll continue to explore other ways to help the driver community."
John Graves said he drives three days a week and tries to earn $200 in that time.
"It wasn't bad until the gas shot so high," Graves said.
The Punta Gorda resident said he's had to turn down $5 trips "which is what my gas would cost."
"If I don't see a ride by 12:30 today, I'm going back home; this week's been pretty bad."
