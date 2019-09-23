biking

Snowbirds Gaye (left) and Ron Strac from New Jersey, take a ride along Charlotte Harbor at Gilchrist Park on the first day of autumn Monday.

PORT CHARLOTTE — Florida will get to experience a taste of fall — at least in the evenings this week.
 
According to the National Weather Service, highs should hover in the 90s this week, with the lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s into the weekend during the first official week of fall.
 
Jennifer Hubbard, NWS meteorologist, said it will be a dry week due to high pressure.
 
The cooler weather in the evenings could be attributed to the time of year, Hubbard said.
 
"We're in our transition time frame from deep summertime to more fall weather," she said. "It's going to be dry this week, but that doesn't mean it will stick around forever."
 
Hubbard said the forecast holds almost no chance of rain until Friday afternoon.
 
The National Weather Service only looks out five days for tropical storm weather. 
 
Hubbard said Tropical Storm Karen isn't going to be anywhere near us at least for the rest of this week.
 
Nothing is currently in the Gulf that we should be aware of, Hubbard said, but the NWS is continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Karen.

